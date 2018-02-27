Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Uma Thurman Says, "There's No One I Wish To Get Due Process More Than Harvey Weinstein": Link Roundup

We Agree With Uma Thurman, Again

Uma Thurman has been outspoken about Harvey Weinstein for a while now, and she struck back with more comments last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “You’ve got to be a citizen, and you can’t leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves,” she said. “There’s no one I wish to get due process more than him.” Check out the full conversation:

Anti-Semitic Incidents Have Increased By 57%

Reports of hate crime increases in 2017 just keep coming: the Anti-Defamation League has announced that antisemitic incidents in America have gone up 57% from 2016, thanks to almost 2,000 reported cases of assault, harassment, and vandalism happening in a range of places from white supremacist rallies to college campuses. This is the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents since 1994, and the greatest increase since the ADL started collecting data on antisemitism in 1979. Read more on the ADL’s website.

Ryan Seacrest's Stylist Comes Forward With Her Account of Sexual Harassment

This past fall, stylist Suzie Hardy came forward to accuse Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment. Yesterday, Variety ran a report describing the years of abuse Hardy says she endured while working with Seacrest and E! News from 2007 to 2013. Seacrest denies the allegations, but the claims were verified by other former coworks at E!. You can read the full story on Variety.

Why It’s Harder For Asian-American Women To Say “Me Too”

This past weekend, BuzzFeed News published an important story on the correlation between lack of respresentation and fear of speaking up about sexual assault. Reporter Susan Cheng noted that because Asian-American women are so excluded and underrepresented in Hollywood, it makes it even harder for them to speak out against abuse and harassment. Producer Jess Calder told BuzzFeed, “I was raised to feel like I’m lucky to even have a seat at the table. Like, what am I going to do? Risk it?” Check out the full piece on BuzzFeed News.

Dolly Parton Donates 100 Millionth Book

Since 1995, musician and icon Dolly Parton has sent free books to children through her Imagination Library. The program, which Parton has said was inspired by her father’s illiteracy, has officially sent 99,999,999 books to young kids — and today, the 100 millionth donation will be given to the Library of Congress. Accompanying the milestone was a book reading this morning with local students and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Read more on Mashable.

110 Girls Are Missing In Nigeria

In the largest kidnapping since the Chibok abduction in 2014, the Nigerian government has confirmed that 110 girls in the town of Dapchi are missing after a Boko Haram attack last week. Not much information is available yet, but Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called the attack a “national disaster” and has deployed extra planes and troops to search for the missing girls. Read TIME’s coverage of the attack here.

Emma González Says That Adults Are Behaving Like Children

Our dream presidential candidate, 18-year-old Emma González of Parkland, Florida, penned an incredible op-ed in Harper’s Bazaar about her fight for stronger gun control regulations. “Adults are saying that children are disrespectful. But how can we respect people who don’t respect us?” González asks. “Adults like us when we have strong test scores, but they hate us when we have strong opinions.” Her whole piece is endlessly quotable, though, and a crucial read. You can find it at Harper's Bazaar.

This post was published on February 27, 2018.

