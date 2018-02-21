Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More Than Twice As Many Women Are Running For Congress In 2018 As 2016: Link Roundup

Who Run for Congress? Girls!

Women have had enough and are running for office. NPR reports that more twice as many women are running for Congress in 2018 than did in 2016. 431 women are running for the House and 50 women are running for the Senate, and there’s still time left to throw your hat in the ring before filing deadlines if you want to up that number.

Gun Control

Survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting are standing in support of the Parkland School shooting survivors. CBS Miami reports that they visited with students to give encouragement before the students loaded onto buses headed for a protest at the state capital. “Y’all got this. Y’all strong. Make sure your voices are heard,” said one Pulse survivor.

Celebrities are showing their support of gun control and mass shooting survivors through donations. According to CNN, George and Amal Clooney’s initial donation of $500,000 to the March for Our Lives protest organized by Parkland students was soon matched by Oprah Winfrey. Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, and Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg have also contributed.

Trump ordered the Justice Department to create regulations on “bump stocks,” devices which turn semiautomatic guns into automatic weapons. The New York Times writes that it isn’t clear whether the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has the authority to ban bump stocks on executive order, and can’t comment on pending legislation.

Harassment in Hollywood

A recent National Sexual Violence Resource Center survey of women who work in Hollywood reveals that 94% of respondents experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault. Deadline tells us that only one in four women reported the harassment, and only 28% of those who did said it resulted in a safer work environment.

Natalie Portman revealed her regret over past support for Roman Polanski in an interview with Buzzfeed. The actress said, “I take responsibility for not thinking about it enough,” when asked about signing a petition in favor of admitted child rapist Roman Polanski a decade ago.

A Wrinkle In Time Will Feature New Song By Sade

We are doubly blessed with the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time. Not only are we getting what promises to be an extraordinary feminist adventure, we are also getting a new song from Sade. Pitchfork says we’ll get to hear it when the movie premieres on March 9.

Linda Belcher Flips Kentucky House Seat

No, it’s not Linda Belcher from Bob’s Burgers. CNN reports this Linda Belcher is a Democrat who won a special election for the Kentucky House seat in a district that overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2016. I think we can all quote the other Linda Belcher and say, “Alriiiiight.”

Marvel’s Moon Girl Is Getting Her Own Disney TV Show

Black-ish and Grown-ish executive producers Laurence Fisburne and Helen Sugland are developing an animated TV series called Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney, according to an exclusive in Deadline. The animated show will focus on the smartest person in the Marvel universe, a nine-year-old black girl named Lunella Lafeyette, who saves the world with her brains and the help of her enormous dinosaur friend. Honestly, this is what America needs right now.

Top photo: Martin Falbisoner/Wikimedia Commons

