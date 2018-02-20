Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Michelle Obama Loved "Black Panther," Too: Link Roundup

Michelle Obama Praises Black Panther

More proof that everyone loved Black Panther. Former First Lady (though still the first lady of our hearts) Michelle Obama tweeted a congratulations to the Black Panther team, along with a mini review. Read more on Vanity Fair.

Terry Crews Writes Essay On Black Representation And Black Panther

Actor, activist, and incredible human being Terry Crews wrote a piece on what Black Panther means for black representation for USA Today. He reflects on his own experience growing up and seeing only white superheroes on the page and on the screen, and how this movie will fundamentally change the lives of children of color today. It is a testament to the power of having black creators both on and off-screen.

The Face Of The Trump Dating Site Is A Pedophile

So there’s a dating website for Trump supporters, called Trump.Dating (Why it isn’t called “Make America Date Again,” we’ll never know). Reporters did some digging and found out that one of the people pictured in its homepage image, Barrett Riddleberger, is a convicted child molester. Newsweek reports that the image has been removed and replaced.

Action Behind Words: Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund

To no one’s surprise, Time’s Up’s legal defense fund for women who experienced workplace harassment is very busy. The Washington Post writes that over 1,500 women from many different fields have reached out to the fund to pursue action and end the culture of silence that surrounds workplace harassment.

#MeToo in China

Women and activists in China are speaking out against sexual assault and harassment, according to NPR. In a country where feminist voices have been silenced by the government, women are networking through universities to mobilize the power of #MeToo.

Destiny’s Child Turns 20

The intrepid girl group debuted their album of the same name 20 years ago. Bitch remembers how the original members (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowlands, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett) sang their way into all of our hearts and would become the best girl group of all time before embarking on their own successful, solo careers — and gives us a playlist.

Rihanna Turns 30

image via giphy.com

Happy birthday, Rihanna!

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.