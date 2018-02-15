Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Radio Host Fired For Creepy Comments About 17-Year-Old Olympian Chloe Kim

On Tuesday, Chloe Kim killed it when she won a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe, making history as the youngest woman to ever win an Olympic snowboarding medal. Sadly, but unsurprisingly, it took only one day for a public figure—Patrick Connor of Barstool Radio’s SiriusXM show Dialed-In With Dallas Braden—to sexualize Kim, who is also only 17 years old. Following immediate backlash, Connor was fired from his job at San Francisco-based radio station KNBR-AM, reports Deadspin. Bye!

To be fair, all three men—Connor, his co-host Dallas Braden, and comedian Brody Stevens—were very creepy, and for a sports-themed talk show, there didn’t seem to be any discussion of Kim’s Olympic win and athletic ability. You can listen to the clip here, but be warned, some highlights include a quip about her upcoming eighteenth birthday and an exclamation that “she’s fine as hell…she’s a little hot piece of ass. She is adorable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his own comments “a weird attempt to make people laugh” and “gross.”

Barstool Sports, the news outlet that runs Dialed-In, clearly does not feel the same way. “Nothing is more important…than trying to bring humor to our fans,” tweeted the site’s founder, Dave Portnoy. “Occasionally we miss the mark. Regardless we won’t let advertisers, crybabies, and jealous people dictate what we do.”

As of yesterday, USA Today reports that SiriusXM has not yet made a statement.

Top photo via teamusa.org

More from BUST

The Parkland School Shooter Had A History Of Abusing Women, Like Most Mass Shooters Do

Snowboarder Chloe Kim Makes Olympic History

Why Do Men Feel So Threatened by Female Athletes?

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.

DOWNLOAD NOW!



Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.