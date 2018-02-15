Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

The Parkland School Shooter Had A History Of Abusing Women, Like Most Mass Shooters Do

We’re trying a new feature here at BUST.com—a roundup of the day’s biggest feminist political and pop culture news. Here’s our picks for February 15, 2018.

The majority of mass shooters have one thing in common: a history of domestic violence. Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people in a shooting at a Florida high school yesterday, fits the bill. Read more about the 19-year-old’s history of violence at Quartz.

You might know her best for her Emmy-award winning performance on Master of None, or maybe for her show, The Chi, but get ready, because powerhouse, Lena Waithe, has a new show in the works about being young, queer, and black. Read all about Twenties over at Deadline.

Olympic snow boarder, Chloe Kim, is used to being in the spotlight. But not all attention is good attention, like when this radio show host called the minor "a hot piece of ass." Don't worry, he was fired, and you can read the whole story over at Deadspin.

2018 is shaping up to be America’s year for women in the Olympics, with Team USA skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, taking home a Gold Medal. Read about how she outpaced the competition over at ESPN.

Feeling some post-V-Day blues? Head on over to Huffington Post to check out this tender playlist Michelle Obama made for her hubby. Who knows, it may just warm your bereft, lonely heart.

Ruled by ISIS and still recovering from the 2014 genocide enacted upon them, the Yazidi women of Iraq are organizing to go to school. Check out this NPR article, detaling how incredible girls are working to organize, get smart, and fight back.

If you have ever felt like tweeting was the equivalent to shouting into the void, this BBC article might just make you reconsider; see how one woman used Twitter to fight gender-based discrimination, taking down a PR agency who wouldn't hire her because they “needed a man who could handle the pace of working with big companies."

The ACLU is fighting for the rights of teenage girls, demanding that the Hawaiian state Department of Education create more locker rooms for female athletes in public schools. Read about how they are working to ensuring that female atheltes have the same amenities as male athletes at Civil Beat Hawaii.

America might be having a #MeToo movement, pushing forward to end abuse against women, but Bulgaria is not. See how the country opposes ensuring protection for women, declining to ratify an EU treaty that would help ensure violence against women, over at Politico.

top photo from NBCNews

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.