How You Can Help Send Kids To Watch "Black Panther"

We’re trying a new feature here at BUST.com—a roundup of the day’s biggest feminist political and pop culture news. Here are our picks for February 14, also known as Valentine's Day.

Frederick Joseph raised over $40,000 on GoFundMe to take Harlem children to see Black Panther in theaters, and he’s encouraging other communities to do the same with the Black Panther Challenge. Over 400 campaigns have raised over $400,000 to support kids with donations from everyday superheroes from all 50 states and 40 countries. Frederick says, “All children deserve to believe they can save the world, go on exciting adventures, or accomplish the impossible.”

The Daily Beast reports that Olympian Shaun White settled a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2017, a fact that has been left out of extensive Olympic media coverage. A former drummer in White's band, Lena Zawaideh, brought the case against him for repeated harassment that included sending dick pics, controlling what she wore, and more.

Loft launched a plus-size line last week, and told Racked, “…it was not hard.” Blouses, denim, pajama-style tops, and workout pants are now available online from size 16 to size 26. It’s about damn time. We’re looking at you, every single brand that has ever said it was difficult to make clothes with inclusive sizing.

According to ABC 15 Arizona, after a stalled proposal to mandate free feminine hygiene products for women prisoners, the Arizona Department of Corrections is going to triple the amount of pads it gives to inmates each month. This is an increase from 12 to 36, and incarcerated folks can get more if needed. This doesn’t include tampons, so there's still work to be done.

The White House remains under fire for its handling of allegations of domestic violence against presidential aid Rob Porter. BuzzFeed reported on abuse in the Mormon community (of which Porter is a part) and learned that Mormon women were actively encouraged to stay with abusive partners by Church leaders, or risk their and their families’ eternal salvation.

In 1887, Susanna Salter was put on the mayoral ballot of a small Kansas town as a joke. Timeline writes that she got the last laugh when she was elected the first female mayor in America’s history.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Daily Show correspondent Michelle Wolf is getting her own late night show on Netflix. We are so excited for this hilarious woman to be a break in sea of men that is late night talk show hosts.

Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) is going to play infamous jewelry thief Doris Payne in an upcoming action/drama film, according to BuzzFeed. Payne stole from jewelry stores for over SIX DECADES, and said of her career, “I don’t have any regrets about stealing jewelry. I regret getting caught.”

Finally, here are some Feminist Valentine’s Day cards from the archives of BUST for you and your loved ones to enjoy while rejecting the heteropatriarchal tropes of the holiday:

top image via Marvel Studios / Black Panther

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.