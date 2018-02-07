Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Tammy Duckworth Claps Back at Trump, Calls Him "Cadet Bone Spurs"

Senator Tammy Duckworth responded to Trump’s accusations of treason against Democratic members of Congress who refused to applaud his State of the Union address.

The Illinois senator threw serious shade on Twitter on Monday evening:

ADVERTISEMENT

Via Twitter @senduckworth

Duckworth, an Army veteran who lost both her legs while serving in Iraq, used the nickname as a reference to Trump’s five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, one of which was for a bone spur in his foot, reports CNN.

These deferments became controversial in 2015 when Trump lashed out at Vietnam War veteran Senator John McCain, writes Politico. “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” A Navy pilot at the time, John McCain endured years of torture and solitary confinement as a prisoner of war in a North Vietnamese prison.

CNN reports that Senator Duckworth has called Trump a “draft dodger” before. However, “Cadet Bone Spurs” fits more into Trump’s lexicon of nicknames— compiled in a list by CNN. Throughout his campaign and administration, Trump has referred to his opponents with colorful monikers such as “Crooked Hillary” (Hillary Clinton), “Lyin’ Ted” (Ted Cruz) and “Little Rocket Man” (Kim Jong-un).

According to her official Senate website, Tammy Duckworth was one of the first Army women to fly combat missions in Iraq. After losing her legs and partial use of her right arm when an RPG hit her helicopter, she continued to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and later was appointed to Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs by President Obama. While a member of the House of Representatives, she served on the Armed Forces Committee. In addition to her work on the behalf of veterans, she has managed to run several marathons and acquire a Ph.D. while getting involved in a host of other issues and sitting on important committees in both the House and the Senate. She's also about to become the first Senator to give birth while in office.

You may have to resist the urge to say “Yasss, Queen” because Tammy Duckworth is such a fan of democracy. “Yasss, Senator” will do.

Top photo via US Congress/Wikimedia Commons

More From BUST

This Trans Navy SEAL Vet Wants Trump To Say Tweets To Her Face

8 Powerful Responses to Trump's State of the Union

Here's How Maxine Waters, Kristin Gillibrand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, And Others Will Respond To Trump's State of the Union

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.

DOWNLOAD NOW!



Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.