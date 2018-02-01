Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Maxine Waters On Trump: "He Never Will Be Presidential"

Yesterday, California Congresswoman and certified badass Maxine Waters issued a response to Trump’s Tuesday State of the Union. “He’s not presidential, and he never will be presidential,” she asserted.

In her statement, which aired on BET, Waters criticized Trump’s hypocritical promise to unite Americans. “After Trump defended white supremacists, targeted Muslims with his travel ban, described Mexicans as rapists, and mocked people with disabilities, it’s impossible to believe him when he tries to declare he wants to bring the country together,” she said. “Yesterday, Donald Trump had the audacity to call upon people to set aside differences when, in reality, he has divided Americans in ways no other modern president has done.”

This morning, Trump tweeted that his speech—which he claimed was “delivered from the heart”—pulled in the highest view count in history. This is blatantly false; Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton all had more viewers.

“Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says, ‘This may not be acceptable for children,’” said Waters. “This president, with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color, is a terrible role model for our children.”

Check out the video below:

Top photo via waters.house.gov

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.