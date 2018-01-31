Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

8 Powerful Responses To Trump's State Of The Union

The president’s State of the Union address yesterday could best be described as a cocktail of muddled, out-of-context half-truths, mixed with a strong serving of outright lies, and topped off with a garnish of I’d rather not listen to this any longer, as corroborated by the New York Times real-time factchecker. (Now This News estimated that the president made a false statement once every 4.5 minutes). After it was all said and done, politicians, activists, and famous folks turned to social media to respond. Here are seven of the most powerful tweets from the last 24 hours.

House Democratic Leader, Nancy Pelosi, who brought a DREAMer to SOTU in a show of solidarity with the dream act, which would provide pathways to citizenship for young immigrants, showed her ire in a tweet.

She followed it up this morning with a review of the whole event.

Senator Elizabeth Warren's succession of rapid fire tweets sounded like a call to arms.

Representative Lois Frankel, the leader of The Democratic Women’s Working Group who organized Congress to wear black to SOTU in solidarity with the #MeToo and #TIME'SUP movement, called out Trump's perpetuation of gender inequality and policies that diminish women's rights.

Representative Brenda Lawrence drew attention to the silent, fashion-oriented protests she arranged for SOTU, where members of the the Congressional Black Caucus wore visible red pins to honor Recy Taylor, and donned kente cloth to protest Trump’s racist, “shithole” comments about African countries and Haiti. She also reminded the president that his racism was not welcome in her town.

At the People's SOTU protest event, Cynthia Nixon looked back over the first year of Trump's presidency.

Mark Ruffalo, who spoke at the People’s SOTU, advocated for the dream act and bashed capitalism in his tweets.

Common, who performed a duet with Audra Day at the People's SOTU, let everyone know what he thought of the president with this Octavia Butler quote.

Now This News, who cohosted the People’s State of the Union official response, also provided a video roundup of politicians' expressions as they listened to the State of The union, summing up the collective mood as a general “No.”

#SOTU attendees made some truly telling faces last night. Tag yourself. pic.twitter.com/iTNZbxZXzu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 31, 2018

