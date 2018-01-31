Quantcast
8 Powerful Responses To Trump's State Of The Union
Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

8 Powerful Responses To Trump's State Of The Union

Details
IN Feminism

Trump accepts nomination fd47a

The president’s State of the Union address yesterday could best be described as a cocktail of muddled, out-of-context half-truths, mixed with a strong serving of outright lies, and topped off with a garnish of I’d rather not listen to this any longer, as corroborated by the New York Times real-time factchecker. (Now This News estimated that the president made a false statement once every 4.5 minutes). After it was all said and done, politicians, activists, and famous folks turned to social media to respond. Here are seven of the most powerful tweets from the last 24 hours.  

House Democratic Leader, Nancy Pelosi, who brought a DREAMer to SOTU in a show of solidarity with the dream act, which would provide pathways to citizenship for young immigrants, showed her ire in a tweet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi 2 10d85Twitter/@NancyPelosi

 She followed it up this morning with a review of the whole event.

Pelosi 6a527twitter/@NancyPelosi

Senator Elizabeth Warren's succession of rapid fire tweets sounded like a call to arms. 

elizabeth warren 859e3Twitter/@elizabethforma

Representative Lois Frankel, the leader of The Democratic Women’s Working Group who organized Congress to wear black to SOTU in solidarity with the #MeToo and #TIME'SUP movement, called out Trump's perpetuation of gender inequality and policies that diminish women's rights. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 at 1.30.40 PM 4d6a2twitter/@RepLoisFrankel

Representative Brenda Lawrence drew attention to the silent, fashion-oriented protests she arranged for SOTU, where members of the the Congressional Black Caucus wore visible red pins to honor Recy Taylor, and donned kente cloth to protest Trump’s racist, “shithole” comments about African countries and Haiti. She also reminded the president that his racism was not welcome in her town.  

Brenda Lawrence b4082twitter/@RepLawrence

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 at 1.40.17 PM 1aecbtwitter/@RepLawrence

At the People's SOTU protest event, Cynthia Nixon looked back over the first year of Trump's presidency. 

nixon2 70bb9twitter/@CynthiaNixon

Mark Ruffalo, who spoke at the People’s SOTU, advocated for the dream act and bashed capitalism in his tweets.

ruffalo 1 04c6ftwitter/@MarkRuffalo

ruffalo 2 65172twitter/@MarkRuffalo

Common, who performed a duet with Audra Day at the People's SOTU, let everyone know what he thought of the president with this Octavia Butler quote. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 at 1.55.23 PM 5021etwitter/@common

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 at 1.55.10 PM 8ece5twitter/@common

 Now This News, who cohosted the People’s State of the Union official response, also provided a video roundup of politicians' expressions as they listened to the State of The union, summing up the collective mood as a general “No.”

top photo via Wikimedia

More from BUST

Here’s How Maxine Waters, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Others Will Respond To Trump’s State Of The Union

Maxine Waters Is Reclaiming Her Time: BUST Interview

Kirsten Gillibrand Called For Trump To Resign Over Sexual Harassment Accusations. He Responded By Sexually Harassing Her.

 

FREE DOWNLOAD

A Feminist Guide to the Resistance
Don't give up the fight! Be inspired by interviews with Maxine Waters, bell hooks, and Pussy Riot; learn community organizing and how to run for office; and more! Plus, keep up-to-date with the best from BUST. Just enter your email below to download.


Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
Tags: Trump , State of the Union , #MeToo , #Time'sUp , politics , maxine waters , elizabeth warren.
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

krysten109 7879f

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

manspread 4252e

Trans Male Privilege: How My Transition Affected My Place In Society

satanictemple 9acfe

Why Is The Satanic Temple Fighting For Abortion Rights?

uklg.jpg

7 Ursula K. Le Guin Quotes To Say Goodbye To A Sci-Fi Feminist Icon

thumbnail.jpeg

“Avant-Guardians” Is The Woke Web Series You Need To Watch

Screen Shot 2018-01-25 at 11.55.36.png

Meet The Judge Who Just Sentenced Larry Nassar To 100+ Years In Prison

janethevirgin1 856e0

Week Of Women: January 26-February 1, 2018

amanda palmer 32bb2

Amanda Palmer’s Tribute To The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan Will Make You "Cry Goodbye"

dominokirke 08107

Domino Kirke's Music Video "Beyond Waves" Is "A Love Letter To All Parents": BUST Premiere

supremes d6dc5

9 Songs To Help You Get Through The Midwinter Slump: Playlist

Upcoming Events

Portia de Rossi's Birthday!
Wed Jan 31 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 31 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Wed Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Thu Feb 01 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Thu Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar