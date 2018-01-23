15-Year-Old Gymnast Emma Ann Miller Says She's Still Being Billed For Larry Nassar's Abuse Sessions

15-year-old gymnast Emma Ann Miller took to the witness stand yesterday to testify against Larry Nassar, the US gymanstics doctor who faces criminal charges for molesting and sexually assaulting over 140 of his child and adolescent patients, according to The Washington Post. In her statement, Miller said that Michigan State University is still billing her family for medical appointments during which Nassar abused her. Miller reports that Nassar’s abuse began when she was ten, and ended in August 2016, shortly before Rachael Denhollander filed a police report against him, setting his downfall in motion and prompting other women and girls to come forward with their own allegations. Miller is just one of nearly 100 women to have testified in court against Nassar.

“I am possibly the last child he will ever assault,” Miller said, according to NBC News.

She then turned her attention to Nassar’s former employer, Michigan State University, saying, “MSU Sports Medicine charged me for those appointments. My mom is still getting billed for appointments where I was sexually assaulted. Are you listening MSU? I can’t hear you. Are you listening?”

Jason Cody, a representative for Michigan State University, responded to Miller’s statement, saying, “Patients of former MSU physician Larry Nassar with outstanding bills will not be billed.” He added that the university, which is currently facing 140 lawsuits, is also considering refunding patients who suffered assault while under Nassar’s care, according to NBC News.

Miller also asked Nassar to reveal if MSU, USA Gymnastics, and the U.S. Olympic Committee had known about his decades of abuse.

Three directors on the board of USA Gymnastics resigned following her testimony, reports The Washington Post. USA Gymnastics is also investigating other members associated with Nassar, suspending John Geddert, an Olympic gymnastics’ coach, who had employed Nassar at two of his gyms.

Miller ended her statement fiercely, saying, “My name is Emma Ann Miller, and I’m 15 years old, and I’m not afraid of you, nor will I ever be." She then directed her statements at MSU, saying, "See, MSU? Sometimes circumstances determine our fate and sometimes we determine the circumstance. I, like all those that have spoken or will speak, didn’t choose this circumstance to have the right to be standing before this podium today. Nassar made that choice for us. Your 20-year, child-molesting employee. This is a burden at 15 I shouldn’t have to bear. But believe me MSU, bear I will.”

top photo: screenshot via NBC News

