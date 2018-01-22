Quantcast
These Photographs Of The Women's March Are Just Some Highlights Of The 2018 Revolution

On the anniversary Trump’s inauguration this past Saturday, thousands of women took to the streets and podiums to protest the bigot-in-chief and his racist, sexist, and classist agenda. Worldwide, an estimated 4 million people attended the Women’s March in 2017, reported The Cut. And while there was no official count for this years happening, individual reports from the 200-plus events planned in cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angelos, San Francisco, Seattle, and Oakland, put the number of attendees across the country at around 1 million.

According to the New York Times, the sustained momentum behind the Women’s March this year may be due, in part, to campaigns like TIME’S UP and the #MeToo movement, which reflect a nation-wide determination to reverse abusive and unequal power structures.  The March also helped fire-up fledgling and future campaigns aimed to increase equality, and is part of a plan to build momentum and increase voter turnout for the upcoming midterm elections, aiming to encourage progressive women and their allies will vote to demand social and political reform.

Here some of our favorite photos from this revolutionary event: 

womens march dc fcb72Twitter/@wokeluisa

i object f1510Twitter/@amplifierart

muslim women 5bfadTwitter/@lsarsour

old woman 667dcTwitter/@tweeteritweetmom and daughter 9b5a4Twitter/@Nadineyj

london e094dTwitter/@GlblCtznUK

Lil feminist 4f734Twitter/@onehopewendy

cher 51aebTwitter/@RobSchumacher1

boys will be good humans 1af43Twitter/@catherine_mayer

 

black women 4adc3Twitter/@KishaBari

alyssa ca4f4Twitter/@Alyssa_Milano

tiny feminist hear me roar ee84cTwitter/@BaileyBortolin

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). A former prop designer for off-broadway plays, in her spare time she doodles, weaves, and taxidermies small animals. She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
Tags: Women's March , 2018 , revolution , radical , photographs , #dumptrump , #MeToo , #TIME'SUP
