Dylan Farrow Speaks Out Against Woody Allen On TV For The First Time

Today on CBS This Morning, Dylan Farrow spoke out about her sexual assault by her father Woody Allen for the first time on television. “He’s lying,” she said, “and he’s been lying for so long.”

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King asked Farrow about the assault, the aftermath, and the Time’s Up movement to empower and support survivors of sexual abuse. Though Allen has denied all Farrow's accusations, Farrow has stuck by her story since she was child, and first wrote about her abuse publicly in a 2014 piece in the New York Times. In December, she wrote a second op-ed, this time for the Los Angeles Times, in which she asked why the #MeToo movement hasn’t affected Allen’s career. Actors including Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Rebecca Hall have since apologized for working with the director.

“I have been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited,” Farrow said of celebrities who have criticized Harvey Weinstein but continued to work and stand with Allen. “If they can’t acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?”

King mentioned Allen's assertion that his ex-wife, Mia Farrow, formed and orchestrated her daughter's accusations as a revenge during the pair's messy divorce and custody battle. "Every step of the way, my mother has only encouraged me to tell the truth," Farrow responded. "And what I don't understand is, how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I'm saying about being sexually assaulted by my father?"

Farrow lives in Connecticut with her husband and daughter, and works as an advocate for sexual assault survivors. Watch her on CBS here:

