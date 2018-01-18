Serial Child Molester Larry Nassar Says It's Too Hard To Hear 100 Of His Victims' Testimonies

Larry Nassar, accused serial sexual assaulter and former team doctor for the U.S gymnastics team, pleaded guilty to 10 sexual assault charges last November. After listening to many tearful and honest accounts of his brutality from his victims and their families, Nassar wrote a letter explaining that it was too hard for him to listen to the statements, NBC reports.

Over 140 girls and women have accused Nassar of sexual assault, and 105 of them have signed up to appear in the courtroom or have statements read on their behalf to describe about the abuse they experienced. Many have said that Nassar's abuse began when they were children. But obviously it is hardest for him, the child molester, to hear what he has done.

As you can imagine, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina was verrrry supportive of Nassar’s complaint. Yahoo reported that during the hearing on Thursday, she said to Nassar, “You may find it harsh that you are here listening, but nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands collectively.” She then said, “Spending five or six days listening to them is significantly minor considering the thousands of hours of pleasure you had at their hands, ruining their lives.”

Well said, Judge Aquilina. During the four day hearing, Kyle Stephens was the first of the survivors to give a statement at the sentencing hearing. Nassar began molesting her when she was just 6 years old, reports Reuters. In the Michigan courtroom, she bravely told the court, “Little girls don’t stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”

Photo via ABC Nightline

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz