Chrissy Teigen Offers To Pay McKayla Maroney's NDA Fine, Gives Us Another Reason To Love Her

Chrissy Teigen Offers To Pay McKayla Maroney's NDA Fine, Gives Us Another Reason To Love Her

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to offer her support to sexual assault survivor McKayla Maroney by pledging to pay Maroney’s $100,000 nondisclosure agreement (NDA) fine if the gymnast testified in the hearing of Larry Nassar. Nassar, the former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor, has been accused of more than 100 instances of sexual assault, according to Billboard.

Maroney, a former U.S. Gymnastics Team member, sued U.S. Gymnastics in 2016 and received a $1.25 million settlement. However, she faces a $100,000 fine if she speaks out at Nassar’s sentencing, due to a nondisclosure agreement she signed as a part of the settlement.

Teigen defended the gymnast on Twitter, offering to pay Maroney’s fine if she decided to speak at Nassar’s hearing. At the hearing, an overwhelming number of victims will be giving statements towards the predatory doctor, the U.S. Gymnastics program, and Michigan State University, where Nassar practiced.

“The entire principle of this should be fought — an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla," said Teigen on Twitter.

Screen Shot 2018-01-17 at 12.04.45.pngTwitter/@chrissyteigen

Besides Maroney, more than 100 people have come forward with accusations against Nassar’s sexual misconduct, the latest being Simone Biles, who won gold at the Olympics in 2016.

Despite the horrifying situation, it’s incredible to see women coming to the aid of other women during this time of reckoning. #WomenForWomen

Top photo via, Instagram, @chrissyteigen.

Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat. 
