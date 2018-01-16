Women Write Their Own History In This New Book On The Women’s March





In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March, March organizers have compiled Together We Rise, a definitive oral and visual history of the Women’s March on Washington.

The book features exclusive interviews with Women’s March organizers, never-before-seen-photographs, and words from feminist activists. According to the Women’s March site, the book includes a series of essays authored by Jill Soloway, America Ferrera, Roxane Gay, Ilana Glazer, Elaine Welteroth, Jia Tolentino and more, as well as recollections from women who marched all over the world.

The full-color book offers an “unprecedented, front-row seat to one of the most galvanizing movements in American history,” taking readers back to January 21, 2017, “an historic day when more than five million marchers of all ages and walks of life took to the streets."

Proceeds from Together We Rise will be shared with three grassroots, women-led organizations: The Gathering For Justice, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, and Indigenous Women Rise.

The book is now available for purchase in stores and online. Read more about it here.



Check out more information about the 2018 Women’s March here.

All photos via the Together We Rise.

