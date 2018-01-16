Quantcast
Timothée Chalamet And Rebecca Hall Will Donate Their Woody Allen Movie Salaries To Anti-Abuse Charities

Details
IN Feminism

rebecca hall.jpg

Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet, stars of the upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York, have announced that they will donate their salaries to organizations that combat sexual assault.

According to the Huffington Post, both actors expressed regret over working with Allen in the wake of child sexual abuse accusations made by the director’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.  

Their announcements follow co-star Griffin Newman’s decision to donate his salary from the film to charity. Griffin decided to donate his salary to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, after he said in October that he believed Allen was guilty.

On Instagram last week, Hall said she thought “very deeply” about the decision, writing, “I see not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” Continuing, she wrote that she regretted her decision, and “wouldn’t make the same one today.”

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 11.42.45.pngInstagram, @rebeccahall

Her castmate Chalamet announced on Monday that he would donate his salary to Time’s Up, RAINN, and the LGBT Center in New York. Chalamet said he decided to donate his entire salary from Rainy Day because he doesn’t want to profit from his work on the film: “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all the people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 11.43.46.pngInstagram, @tchalamet

The three actors join Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Ellen Page in apologizing for working with Allen. Other Dylan Farrow supporters include Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Kathleen Kennedy, America Ferrara, attorney Nina Shaw, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Shonda Rhimes, who sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a CBS Sunday Morning segment to discuss the Time’s Up campaign and accused predators like Allen. 

That's right, Woody Allen: Time's Up. 

Top right photo, "Closed Circuit," Focus Features. Top left photo, "Lady Bird," Scott Rudin Productions. 

More from BUST

The Creator Of The "Shitty Media Men" List Reveals Her Identity In A Powerful Essay

Mira Sorvino apologizes to Dylan Farrow For Working With Woody Allen

9 Moments To Pay Attention To From The 2018 Golden Globes

 

 


Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat. 
Tags: timothée chalamet , rebecca hall , woody allen , dylan farrow , time's up , rainn
