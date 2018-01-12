Quantcast
What You Need To Know About The 2018 Women's March

What You Need To Know About The 2018 Women's March

Details
IN Feminism

 

Screen Shot 2018 01 12 at 1.25.57 PM 79a21

Last year, five million people gathered on seven continents to join the Women’s March and support their mission: to end violence and support reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, worker’s rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice. This year, there will be marches in DC, NYC, Chicago and hundreds of other locations. But they are all secondary to the Power to the Polls event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, January 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevada was chosen to host the event for many reasons, including that the state was home to the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in American history, as well as the fact that Nevada has had its share of sexual assault and harassment allegations directed at state-elected officials. Nevada Congressmen Ruben Kihuen was the most recent recipient of a harassment allegation back in December of 2017.

According to the Power of the Polls website, the event will be the second stage of action in the movement for a safer, more equitable and just world. The purpose of the event is to promote voter registration in swing states and political engagement around the country and it will be followed by a national voter registration tour. It will bring together grassroots activists, musicians, and politicians for a large-scale gathering.

You can RSVP and donate to the Power of the Polls event in Los Vegas HERE.

If Vegas is far from home, you can march in Chicago, IL; New Orleans, LA; Nashville, TN; and hundreds of other locations on Saturday, January 20th.

Here is some general info on a few of the largest planned marches this year:

NYC

The NYC division of National Organization of Women is hosting the march in New York City this year.

There will be a rally at 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

And the official march at 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Click HERE for the route map

You can RSVP HERE

And find out more on the NOW website or the event Facebook page!

Stay tuned for more plans if you'd like to march with BUST.

LA

The Women’s March in Los Angeles amassed 750,000 Angelenos last year. This year, the march will take place at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

You can find all the general info about what to bring, where to go and how to get there by clicking HERE or on their Facebook page.

 

D.C.

The Women’s March on Washington is being sponsored by March Forward Virginia. Thousands of people will meet at the reflecting pool facing the Lincoln Memorial.

There will be a rally at 11:00 a.m.

And the march starts at 1:00 p.m.

You can learn more on their Facebook page and website.

 

If your city isn’t listed above, no worries! There will be hundreds of marches on all seven continents, and you can find a march near you if you click HERE.

Photo via Facebook/@Women'smarch2018USA

More From BUST

The Women's March Is Building An Intersectional Movement In Detroit

Linda Sarsour On The Women's March And What's Next For The Resistance: BUST Interview

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

 


Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz 
Tags: Women's March , 2018 , NYC
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

abortion 5 420f2

Ohio's Largest Abortion Clinic Is Using Striking Billboards To Tackle Abortion Stigma

hbc 258fb

Helena Bonham Carter Is Probably Going To Play Princess Margaret In “The Crown,” In Case You Needed Some Good News Today

vob e42e4

This Indonesian Metal Band Is Shattering Stereotypes About Muslim Girls

cardib 5458b

Cardi B Just Made Music History Again

gavel 6a904

A Woman Who Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Assault Is Now Suing Him For Defamation

marie anne de mailly 94e82 a6fd3

The Four Sisters Who All Became Mistresses Of Louis XV

batwoman detail af9fa

In This Comic, Batwoman Is A Baseball-Playing Lesbian Superhero Fighting Fascism In The 1930s

rockarchiveheader 18119

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

recytaylor 0d54b

The Story Of Recy Taylor, The Woman Oprah Honored In Her Golden Globes Speech

carrie gracie bbc china editor 2b729

Journalist Carrie Gracie Quit The BBC Because Of Their Gender Pay Gap

Upcoming Events

Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
THIS Performance
Sun Jan 14 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sun Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Mon Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar