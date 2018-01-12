What You Need To Know About The 2018 Women's March

Last year, five million people gathered on seven continents to join the Women’s March and support their mission: to end violence and support reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, worker’s rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice. This year, there will be marches in DC, NYC, Chicago and hundreds of other locations. But they are all secondary to the Power to the Polls event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, January 21st.

Nevada was chosen to host the event for many reasons, including that the state was home to the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in American history, as well as the fact that Nevada has had its share of sexual assault and harassment allegations directed at state-elected officials. Nevada Congressmen Ruben Kihuen was the most recent recipient of a harassment allegation back in December of 2017.

According to the Power of the Polls website, the event will be the second stage of action in the movement for a safer, more equitable and just world. The purpose of the event is to promote voter registration in swing states and political engagement around the country and it will be followed by a national voter registration tour. It will bring together grassroots activists, musicians, and politicians for a large-scale gathering.

You can RSVP and donate to the Power of the Polls event in Los Vegas HERE.

If Vegas is far from home, you can march in Chicago, IL; New Orleans, LA; Nashville, TN; and hundreds of other locations on Saturday, January 20th.

Here is some general info on a few of the largest planned marches this year:

NYC

The NYC division of National Organization of Women is hosting the march in New York City this year.

There will be a rally at 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

And the official march at 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Click HERE for the route map

You can RSVP HERE



And find out more on the NOW website or the event Facebook page!

Stay tuned for more plans if you'd like to march with BUST.

LA

The Women’s March in Los Angeles amassed 750,000 Angelenos last year. This year, the march will take place at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

You can find all the general info about what to bring, where to go and how to get there by clicking HERE or on their Facebook page.

D.C.

The Women’s March on Washington is being sponsored by March Forward Virginia. Thousands of people will meet at the reflecting pool facing the Lincoln Memorial.

There will be a rally at 11:00 a.m.

And the march starts at 1:00 p.m.

You can learn more on their Facebook page and website.

If your city isn’t listed above, no worries! There will be hundreds of marches on all seven continents, and you can find a march near you if you click HERE.

Photo via Facebook/@Women'smarch2018USA

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz