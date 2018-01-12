Quantcast
This Indian Prince Opened A Palace Refuge For Vulnerable LGBTQ People

This Indian Prince Opened A Palace Refuge For Vulnerable LGBTQ People

Details
IN Feminism

 

prince 392bd

In the same week that President Shithole tried (and failed) to negotiate a racist and bigoted immigration plan in an Oval Office meeting, an actually decent political figure decided to open his doors to LGBTQ folks in need. As reported by NPR, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s only openly gay prince, announced that he would open his palace doors to vulnerable LGBTQ people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Same-sex relations are illegal in India, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the country does not recognize same-sex marriage. Additionally, Indian law does not protect against discrimination for LGBT folks; criminalized by law, ostracized by the public, and often disowned and estranged from their families, the LGBTQ community — and homeless LGBTQ youth especially — face a heightened risk of violence.

In a conversation with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Prince Gohil, heir to the throne of Rajpipla in western Gujarat state, explained that while coming out in larger Indian cities aren’t as difficult (there are more LGBT-friendly spaces in Mumbai and Delhi), coming out in a small town, where traditional values reign and heterosexual relations are the norm, is incredibly hard: “People still face a lot of pressure from their families when they come out, being forced to marry, or thrown out of their homes. They often have nowhere to go, no means to support themselves.”

Sounds familiar. A study published by UCLA School Of Law found that in the U.S., while LGBTQ youth make up only about 10% of the population (probably a low estimate), they account for over 40% of the homeless youth population.

Disowned by his own family after coming out, Gohil dedicated his life to helping the LGBTQ community in India, and is recognized internationally as a champion for gay rights (he has even appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show); he has a charity, the Lakshya Trust, which fights for LGBTQ rights, and provides sexual health education and resources to combat HIV/AIDs.

While it looks like the Indian government might soon change the law criminalizing homosexuality (India’s top court recently stated it would reconsider the 2013 verdict to uphold the colonial era ruling), Gohil isn’t waiting around. He has already started constructing a center on his ancestral, 15-acre abode that will give housing, medical care, ESL and vocational skills training for vulnerable LGBT people. He intends for the center to provide support before and after the court’s decision. “Lifting the law will encourage more people to come out and live their lives freely. But it may also mean more people in need of support,” Gohil explained to Reuters.

Top Photo via Facebook

More from BUST

I Said "That's So Gay," Years Before Coming Out

If Men Fear You, Let Them

Australia Said "Yes" To Marriage Equality, But The Fight Isn't Over Yet

 


Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). A former prop designer for off-broadway plays, in her spare time she doodles, weaves, and taxidermies small animals. She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
Tags: LGBTQ , LGBT , India , Prince , Homeless , Homeless Youth , Gay , Gay Rights
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

abortion 5 420f2

Ohio's Largest Abortion Clinic Is Using Striking Billboards To Tackle Abortion Stigma

hbc 258fb

Helena Bonham Carter Is Probably Going To Play Princess Margaret In “The Crown,” In Case You Needed Some Good News Today

vob e42e4

This Indonesian Metal Band Is Shattering Stereotypes About Muslim Girls

cardib 5458b

Cardi B Just Made Music History Again

gavel 6a904

A Woman Who Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Assault Is Now Suing Him For Defamation

marie anne de mailly 94e82 a6fd3

The Four Sisters Who All Became Mistresses Of Louis XV

batwoman detail af9fa

In This Comic, Batwoman Is A Baseball-Playing Lesbian Superhero Fighting Fascism In The 1930s

rockarchiveheader 18119

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

recytaylor 0d54b

The Story Of Recy Taylor, The Woman Oprah Honored In Her Golden Globes Speech

carrie gracie bbc china editor 2b729

Journalist Carrie Gracie Quit The BBC Because Of Their Gender Pay Gap

Upcoming Events

Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
THIS Performance
Sun Jan 14 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sun Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Mon Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar