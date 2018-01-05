Quantcast
A Woman Who Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Assault Is Now Suing Him For Defamation

A Woman Who Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Assault Is Now Suing Him For Defamation

Details
IN Feminism

 

gavel 6a904

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Although 2017 was a turbulent year of tax reformations, travel bans, and a president who tweets how his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong Un’s button, it was also a year of accountability. With the #MeToo movement rapidly growing and having “The Silence Breakers” as TIME's Person Of The Year, the country is moving toward having more voices who have been routinely silenced be heard for the first time.

Leigh Corfman, one of the five women who accused Alabama Politician Roy Moore of sexual assault while they were in their teens and he was in his 30s, sued Roy Moore for defamation on Thursday, reports The Washington Post.

Corfman said she was 14 when Moore, 32 at the time, initiated a sexual encounter with her. Moore said  in response the allegations in a statement that they are, “completely false and a desperate political attack.”

Like many women and men who have come forward recently for a crime committed against them in the past, there are limited ways Corfman can take legal action against Moore because of the statute of limitations. Each state has statutes of limitations that determines how long the state has to charge someone with a crime. The felony charges for Moore would have expired by now, so a way for Corfman to seek damages for sexual assault is by filing the defamation lawsuit.

For Corfman to prove her case, she will have to prove that what Moore has said about her were false statements of fact and because she is a private citizen, she must prove negligence — that Moore failed to exercise the care that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in like circumstances — and she must show damages or perceived damages to her reputation.

According to Corfman’s lawyer, she is not seeking financial compensation beyond legal costs, but she is asking for a public apology from Moore as well as for him and his campaign to have a ban on publicly attacking her again.

If you want to read Leigh Corfman’s suit against Roy Moore, click here.

Photo by Blogtrepreneur via Flickr Creative Commons

More from BUST

 The Creator Of The #MeToo Movement, Tarana Burke, Will Drop The Ball In Times Square On New Years Eve

Kelly Cutrone Says Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Her In 1991

When Will #MeToo Affect Trump's Presidency?

 

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz 

Tags: Roy Moore , Leigh Corfman , defamation , lawsuit , sexual assault , #MeToo , Trump
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

daisyridley 0b88f

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of the Year Starred Women

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

Andersen Patti 91A7348 v1 final b153d

After Her Viral "Tonight Show" Video, Comedian Patti Harrison Is On The Rise: BUST Interview

Hoda.jpg

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

pollution ece21

Men Aren’t Recycling Because It's Too Girly

jessicajames 5d88c

6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

sheldon cooper d140c

This YouTube Series Explains Almost Everything Wrong With "The Big Bang Theory"

babyveil ea81b

In The Victorian Era, Babies Wore (Sometimes Deadly) Veils

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Tue Jan 16 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
Zooey Deschanel's Birthday!
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar