Iceland Just Made Serious Moves Against The Gender Pay Gap

On January 1, Iceland, a country at the helm of fighting gender inequality for the past several years, made it illegal to pay women less than men. Despite equal pay laws, the gender wage gap still exists. Leaders are hoping this new law will help.

Legislation came into effect on Monday that requires employers to prove that they pay men and women who work the same jobs equally, reports CNN. The Nordic country now expects companies to continually earn equal pay certification from the government, with the risk of fines if they fail.

The law applies to companies with 25 or more employees. Potential fines are currently set at around $500 per day. Employers still have the ability to compensate based on aspects like experience and performance, so long as they prove the differences aren’t based on gender.

Is Iceland the first country to pass an equal pay law? Definitely not. The U.S. passed The Equal Pay Act in 1963.

However, Iceland is the first country to require companies to prove to the government that they are not paying men more than women for the same work.

