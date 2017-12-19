Rotten Apples Lets You Know Which Movies And TV Shows Feature Accused Sexual Predators

If you’ve been following the mounting sexual assault and misconduct allegations pouring out against Hollywood and TV superpowers, you may be asking yourself, “Is there anything untainted left to watch?” The answer, of course, is yes. The new site, Rotten Apples, has made the question of how to find it very, very simple.

The name is a spoof of the entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes. Instead of ranking films based on popular appeal, Rotten Apples ranks media based on if there were any sexual predators involved in its production. Simply type in a movie or television program, and it will rank it as either a “Good Apple” — no sexual predators were involved in the making — or a “Rotten Apple,” and list the sexual predators involved. Films that are “Rotten Apples” have a list of names and positions of the rotten people involved in the production, replete with links to articles detailing the claims against them. For those people that they may have missed, they provide a feedback link where folks are encouraged to send in their corrections.

Sadly, the site only deals with sexually-based offenses by those involved in the core of the film, and does not rank the film's content. So, you may watch a film that doesn’t have anyone shitty involved, but it might feature 10 seconds of Trump as a background extra in one episode of a first season —ahem, Sex and The City—or the content itself might still be sexist, misogynistic, racist, etc. It also doesn't include accusations of domestic violence — many of Johnny Depp's movies are marked "Good Apples." Still, it beats having to search IMDB and crosscheck your findings with BUST’s monumental list for every bad Netflix film you watch.

