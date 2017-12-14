Salma Hayek On Harvey Weinstein: "I Don't Think He Hated Anything More Than The Word No"

On Tuesday, The New York Times published an emotional op-ed written by actress Salma Hayek detailing the ways in which Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed, bullied, and threatened her while the two worked on 2002 biopic Frida.

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,’” Hayek wrote. She writes that during the making of Frida, Weinstein constantly undermined her talent, made crude comments, propositioned her, and pushed to add sex scenes that were not originally in the script. She writes, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’”

Hayek is the latest to come forward with her story about Weinstein, following actors Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lupita Nyong’o, and many more. She writes that creating more space for female actors, directors, and producers could help amplify women’s voices, and stories, sooner.

“Until there is equality in our industry, with men and women having the same value in every aspect of it, our community will continue to be a fertile ground for predators,” she writes. “Men sexually harassed because they could. Women are talking today because, in this new era, we finally can.”

