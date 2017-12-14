Quantcast
Salma Hayek On Harvey Weinstein: 'I Don't Think He Hated Anything More Than The Word No

Salma Hayek On Harvey Weinstein: "I Don't Think He Hated Anything More Than The Word No"

Details
IN Feminism

salma 5c0e6

 

On Tuesday, The New York Times published an emotional op-ed written by actress Salma Hayek detailing the ways in which Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed, bullied, and threatened her while the two  worked on 2002 biopic Frida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,’” Hayek wrote. She writes that during the making of Frida, Weinstein constantly undermined her talent, made crude comments, propositioned her, and pushed to add sex scenes that were not originally in the script. She writes, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’”

Hayek is the latest to come forward with her story about Weinstein, following actors Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lupita Nyong’o, and many more. She writes that creating more space for female actors, directors, and producers could help amplify women’s voices, and stories, sooner.

“Until there is equality in our industry, with men and women having the same value in every aspect of it, our community will continue to be a fertile ground for predators,” she writes. “Men sexually harassed because they could. Women are talking today because, in this new era, we finally can.”

Read the powerful full piece here.

 

Top photo from Frida (2002)

More from BUST

The "Silence Breakers" Are Time's Person of the Year

Harvey Weinstein Hired Spies Disguised As Women's Rights Advocates To Keep Sexual Assault Victims Quiet

Lupita Nyong'o Writes A Brave Essay About Being Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Harvey Weinstein , sexual harassment , Salma Hayek
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Maxine ba650

Maxine Waters Is Reclaiming Her Time: BUST Interview

Gabrielle Union 92c15

Gabrielle Union Has An Important Point About Race And The #MeToo Movement

I TONYA still 1 3e01c

"I, Tonya" Tells Tonya Harding's Side Of The Story: BUST Review

pen baa2d

I Was Sexually Harassed At Work, And Human Resources Laughed When I Tried To Report It

woodyallen 90d88

When Will Hollywood Listen To Dylan Farrow?

kabrina 01 2948c

Stunning Photos Of A Badass Brooklyn Skateboarder

Parisreview f4eb9

The Paris Review's Only Female Editor Has Been Almost Entirely Erased From History

gretagerwig 004d1

13 Women Directors Who Should Have Been Nominated For The Golden Globes

trump 6d76a

When Will #MeToo Affect Trump's Presidency?

shoparoundthecorner 00e39

4 Old Hollywood Holiday Movies That You Need To Watch

Upcoming Events

Heather Benjamin "Death of a Tail" Solo Exhibition Opening
Fri Dec 15 @ 6:00PM - 10:00PM
Krysten Ritter's Birthday!
Sat Dec 16 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams!
Wed Dec 27 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar