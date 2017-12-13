Quantcast
Doug Jones Beat Alleged Child Molester Roy Moore In Alabama — Because 98% Of Black Women Voted For Him

Last night, Americans everywhere watched as Democrat Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore in Alabama’s Senate race. Along with allegations of child molestation and sexual assault, Moore boasts beliefs that homosexuality should be criminalized, Muslims should not be allowed in Congress, and that America was at its best during the era of slavery.

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, is the first Democrat to win an Alabama Senate seat in 25 years. Prior to his campaign, Jones was well-known for prosecuting two KKK members who bombed a Birmingham Baptist Church in 1963. His platform’s priorities included affordable access to health care and alternatives to lifetime prison sentences for those convicted of non-violent offenses.

According to The Washington Post, Jones came up strong in urban areas. Moore also lost 12 of the counties Trump won in the 2016 election. The most powerful turnout, though, went to Alabama’s black voters. CNN’s exit polls show that 98% of black women voters elected Jones, while only 34% of white women voted for him.

voterdata 89ddfInfographic via The Washington Post.

Moore is apparently demanding a recount and refusing to concede, reports CNN.

Upon winning, Jones announced, “This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.” Once Jones is sworn in, the Republican Senate majority will tighten to only 51 seats.

A huge thank you specifically to Alabama's black voters, and congratulations! 

Top photo via Doug Jones for Senate

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Doug Jones , Alabama , Roy Moore , Senate
