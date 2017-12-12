Quantcast
Merriam-Webster Picks 'Feminism' As Their Word Of The Year

Merriam-Webster Picks "Feminism" As Their Word Of The Year

Details
IN Feminism

 

wordoftheyear feminism 22da8

A week ago, TIME Magazine announced that their 2017 "Person of the Year" would be the "Me Too" movement and all the "silence breakers" coming forward to speak out about sexual harassment and assault. And this week, dictionary Merriam-Webster has followed this lead with another victory by announcing that their word of the year is: feminism.

ADVERTISEMENT

*brief pause for cheers and applause* 

"In 2017, lookups for feminism increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, " the dictionary’s Editor-at-Large, Peter Sokolowski, told the Associated Press on Tuesday morning. He mentioned that some of these "key events" have included The Women’s March in January, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign at the end of 2016 with her message of female empowerment (and her way of often wearing colors which referenced back to the suffragettes), as well as the "Me Too" movement and the impact thats had on powerful men being held accountable (and often fired) for predatory and misogynistic behavior towards women in the workplace and beyond 

The word “feminism” was first included in Merriam-Webster in 1841 by its founder, Noah Webster, and was at the time defined as, "'The qualities of females," Sokolowski told the Associated Press. Huh?!  Today, however (and thankfully), this definition has been updated and feminism is now defined in Merriam-Webster as, "The theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes." 

Well, let’s hope that by highlighting feminism and bringing attention to what it means, more people will also join our movement and our fight for, yes, "political, economic, and social equality of the sexes." 

Top photo: screenshot/Merriam-Webster 

More From BUST

The "Silence Breakers" Are Time's Person Of The Year

The Paris Review's Only Female Editor Has Been Almost Entirely Erased From History

When Will #MeToo Affect Trump's Presidency?

 

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, a freelance writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey. 
Tags: merriam-webster , feminism , word of the year , women's march
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

cramps 27fe7

When No One Gives A Shit That You Have Endometriosis

rainbow e29da

Why Is Kesha Missing From Time's "Silence Breakers" Person Of The Year Issue?

Nick Cannon 35c10

Nick Cannon's "Consent App" Gets Consent Completely Wrong

Doomordestiny 64805

Blondie And Joan Jett Fight Sexism, Consumerism, And "Fake News" In New Music Video

Brock Turner Mug Shot 351f3

Brock Turner Is Trying To Appeal His Rape Conviction, Because Of Course He Is

John Oliver 60744

John Oliver Calls Out Dustin Hoffman For Being A "Creeper"

theranch eed18

Netflix Cut Ties With Danny Masterson After Rape Accusations Reemerged – And It's About Time

TimeHeader d6b5b

The "Silence Breakers" Are Time's Person of the Year

Maxine ba650

Maxine Waters Is Reclaiming Her Time: BUST Interview

victoria 1e2f1

How Victorian Women Kept Those Fancy Dresses Clean

Upcoming Events

Fearless Femmes in Film: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM -
Heather Benjamin "Death of a Tail" Solo Exhibition Opening
Fri Dec 15 @ 6:00PM - 10:00PM
Krysten Ritter's Birthday!
Sat Dec 16 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams!
Wed Dec 27 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar