Kirsten Gillibrand Calls For Trump To Resign, He Responds With A Gross, Sexist Tweet

Details
IN Feminism

 

cnn gillibrand 37d8b

In an interview with CNN on Monday morning, Senator Kristen Gillibrand called for Trump's resignation because of the accusations of sexual harassment and assault against him. She said, “President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign.”

She is the only female senator amidst a small, but growing, number of state officials who have been calling for Trump to step down. Yet, Trump chose only to spew his digital vitriol at Gillibrand, the female outlier.

Trump tweet at Gillibrand 639db

A sexist move from the start, the gross tweet was particularly crass, using sexually suggestive language to try and shame her.

Gillibrand fired back, tweeting at Trump that he “cannot silence” her, or any of the women who have denounced him.

Gillibrand tweet response to trump fc5ed

 

So far, at least 19 women have said that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them, with several appearing on the TODAY show earlier this week. In true Trump fashion, however, he has not only rebuffed the allegations via Twitter, but has denied ever meeting any of the women. Ever the #1 bully, he also took a moment to belittle the Democratic party.

Trump response to 19 women e9572

The renewed interest in the allegations against Trump is due to a growing outrage about sexual harassment and assault by powerful men. In response, some of the men's careers have (thankfully) suffered. Let’s hope that the same level of scrutiny and consequence can extend to the Oval Office.

 

Top Photo via CNN

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin.

