Quantcast
Sia Tweets Her Nudes Before Sleazy Paps Can Sell Them

Sia Tweets Her Nudes Before Sleazy Paps Can Sell Them

Details
IN Feminism

 

Sia Header d8655

What would you do if you found out someone had sneakily taken nude photos of you and tried to sell them? While not the traditional response, Sia handled it in the most badass way: Beat them to the punch.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday night, the singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, posted the nude image in question to Twitte,r stating, “someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

Sia tweet 85bc5

While not exactly clear who the exchange is between, the tweet suggests that a paparazzi or photo agency was trying to sell 15 images secretly taken of Furler, with at least one nude photo. According to the Guardian, the watermark belongs to the FameFlyNet agency, who had not responded to the Guardian for comment.

Of course, Furler’s fans and the entire Twitter community reacted positively to Sia’s post, showing her support in response.

Fan tweet 1 5cabe

Fan tweet 2 70d39

Fan tweet 3 733fa

 

Sia’s tweet was a brave initiative towards the problem of privacy violation and sexual harassment of female celebrities by paparazzi and hackers. In 2014, a large scale hack of Apple’s icloud service left female celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton’s nudes up for sale, or just blatantly posted, on the internet.

Unsurprisingly, much of the public showed little to no sympathy for the women whose rights had been violated, claiming it was their fault for taking the photo’s in the first place.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence stated, “Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it.”

Sia’s light-hearted tweet took a jab at paparazzi creeps and also plugged her upcoming project. Her mention of Christmas is a direct reference to her upcoming album Everyday is Christmas, a holiday album set to be released later this month on November 17th.

Sia Christmas 64ad9

 

It looks like the only person profiting off of Sia’s body is Sia.

Photos via SIAMUSIC & Twitter

More from BUST

Sia Reclaims Her Rejected Songs On The Excellent 'This Is Acting'

Jennifer Lawrence Adds Her Voice To The Tsunami Of Disturbing Stories Of Hollywood Harassment

So Lena Dunham Did An Interpretive Dance To Sia's "Chandelier" On Seth Meyers

 

 

Lianna Remigio is a twenty-year-old Editorial Intern at BUST and studies communications at City College in Harlem, currently living in the Bronx. You can find her on twitter @lillypads_ tweeting out dank memes and political news. In her free time, Lianna is a writer of short stories and essays as well as poems. Originally from Rockland County, her music taste can be described as a cross between a sad suburban, indie kid and a 30-year-old Bronxite.  Tune in to WHCR 90.3 FM Mondays from 3 PM to 4PM to hear her talk about trending topics on "The Grey Area". 

 

 

Tags: Sia , nudes , paparazzi , privacy violation , twitter , badass , badass, , feminist , Powerful , Woman
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Page0003 copy cd347

What "The Deuce" Got Wrong, From Someone Who Lived It

memorialoftheunborn aa258

Why I'm Fighting To Get Rid Of The "Baby Graveyard" At Marquette University

Photo1 b6ba5

Stephanie Beatriz’s New Movie “The Light Of The Moon” Is A Rape Recovery Story That Needs To Be Told: BUST Interview

eleven 6248c

"Stranger Things 2" Handles PTSD And Childhood Trauma With Grace: BUST Review

Screen Shot 2017 11 01 at 1.11.39 pm ff9c3

Trump Wants To Nominate An Anti-Feminist For A Key Women's Issues Position Because Of Course He Does

ladybird jpg 8bfb7

Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

10376212123 215386f388 k c6e4f

What You Didn't Know About Dias de los Muertos

BeyonceHeader e61a5

Beyoncé Will Play Nala In "The Lion King," Is Now Our Lion Queen

vanity 053cc

Here's What Victorian Women Used For Hairspray

soccer 5048b

This Man Was The Donald Trump Of Women's Soccer

Upcoming Events

New York Comedy Festival
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
Gretchen Mol's Birthday!
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
Parker Posey's Birthday!
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
Fearless Femmes in Film: Pariah
Wed Nov 08 @ 7:00PM -
New York Comedy Festival
Thu Nov 09 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar