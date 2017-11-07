Sia Tweets Her Nudes Before Sleazy Paps Can Sell Them

What would you do if you found out someone had sneakily taken nude photos of you and tried to sell them? While not the traditional response, Sia handled it in the most badass way: Beat them to the punch.

On Monday night, the singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, posted the nude image in question to Twitte,r stating, “someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

While not exactly clear who the exchange is between, the tweet suggests that a paparazzi or photo agency was trying to sell 15 images secretly taken of Furler, with at least one nude photo. According to the Guardian, the watermark belongs to the FameFlyNet agency, who had not responded to the Guardian for comment.

Of course, Furler’s fans and the entire Twitter community reacted positively to Sia’s post, showing her support in response.

Sia’s tweet was a brave initiative towards the problem of privacy violation and sexual harassment of female celebrities by paparazzi and hackers. In 2014, a large scale hack of Apple’s icloud service left female celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton’s nudes up for sale, or just blatantly posted, on the internet.

Unsurprisingly, much of the public showed little to no sympathy for the women whose rights had been violated, claiming it was their fault for taking the photo’s in the first place.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence stated, “Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it.”

Sia’s light-hearted tweet took a jab at paparazzi creeps and also plugged her upcoming project. Her mention of Christmas is a direct reference to her upcoming album Everyday is Christmas, a holiday album set to be released later this month on November 17th.

It looks like the only person profiting off of Sia’s body is Sia.

