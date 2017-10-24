An Incomplete (And Constantly Expanding) List Of The Famous Men Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Assault In The Past Month

Another day, another sexual harasser (finally) getting called out and revealed to the masses in the aftermath of the Weinstein storm and the #MeToo campaign that it sparked. BUST has rounded up an incomplete (because many predators are still lurking in the shadows and remain unnamed) and constantly expanding (because a new name is being dropped every minute, it seems) list of all the famous, and powerful, men who have been accused of various degrees of sexual harassment and assault in the past month. From Weinstein to Polanski (again!) and basically everyone in between.





Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood Producer & Founder of The Weinstein Company

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 5, The New York Times published an expose revealing that Hollywood mega-mogul and producer-of-basically-all-the-Oscar-winning-movies-you-like, Harvey Weinstein, had been paying off and bringing nondisclosure agreements to women who had accused him of sexual harassment and assault (including actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd) for decades. After the initial revelation, more than 30 additional women have stepped forward with their own stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted by Weinstein, including Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delvingne and Kate Beckinsale. Weinstein was fired from his own company The Weinstein Company after these allegations became known.

ScreenJunkies Founder Andy Signore

Founder of YouTube channel/online movie magazine ScreenJunkies

On October 6, ScreenJunkies founder and Senior Vice President of content for its parent company Defy media Andy Signore was suspended from both companies after several women recently came forward on Twitter to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Read the five different women’s stories talking about Signore’s nauseating behavior here, here, here, here, and here.

Roy Price

Head of Amazon Studios

On October 12, Amazon Studios’ head Roy Price was accused of sexual harassment by Isa Hackett, producer of Amazon TV show Man in the High Castle. Hackett says she was repeatedly harassed by Price while working for Amazon. Price was suspended from Amazon right after the accusations became known, and resigned a few days later.

Matt Monanile of Real Estate

Guitarist



Guitarist of rock band Real Estate Matt Monanile was dismissed from the band because of “unacceptable treatment of women,” the remaining band members told SPIN and Pitchfork on October 13. A few days later, on October 16, SPIN and Pitchfork published seven different women’s experiences of being sexually harassed and assaulted by Monanile.

Twiggy Ramirez

Marilyn Manson Bassist



On October 20, lead singer in rock band Jack Off Jill and Scarling, Jessicka Addams, wrote a lengthy Facebook post detailing her account of being raped and abused by Ramirez when she was in a relationship with him back in the 1990s. Addams wrote that the reason she had waited so long to come forward was because of being warned by her own record label that if she made these allegations public, her band would risk being rejected by “concert promoters, radio programmers, and other bands and their managers.”





John Besh

Celebrity Chef

On October 21, New Orleans-based celebrity chef John Besh was publicly accused of sexually harassing 21 women who had been working for him, according to a months-long investigation done by NOLA-based newspaper the Times Picayune. Besh has stepped down from his own company following the accusations.

James Toback

Oscar-Winning Director & Screenwriter



As reported yesterday , Oscar-winning director and screenwriter James Toback was on October 22 publicly accused in the Los Angeles Times of, for decades, sexually harassing and assaulting at least 38 women. As of today, October 24, the writer of the original report, Glenn Whipp, tweeted an update saying, “since this story published on Sunday, 193 additional women have contacted me to talk about Toback.”





R. Kelly

Rapper

Back in July, BuzzFeed reported that rap-singer R. Kelly was allegedly “holding women against their will in a cult,” where he had been abusing and raping them. On October 23, a new woman stepped forward to talk to Rolling Stone about being sexually abused by R. Kelly. The woman, former radio host Kitti Jones, recalled how Kelly was extremely abusive towards her, tried to control every aspect of her life, and punished her physically if she didn’t obey. “I was putting my hand over my face and telling him I was sorry,” Jones said. “He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid bitch [and] don’t ever get in his business.”

Roman Polanski

Oscar-winning director

Roman Polanski has been accused, and previously charged with, several instances of sexual abuse in the past. On October 23, another woman stepped forward and recalled being sexually molested by the director in 1975, when she was 10 years old. Marianne Barnard, a California-based artist, told The Sun that Polanski took nude photographs of her on the beach, and had then had proceeded to molest her. “But then he wanted me to take my bikini bottoms off — I started to feel very uncomfortable. Then at some point I realized my mom had gone. I don’t know where she went and I didn’t really register her leaving but she was no longer there. Then he molested me,” Barnard said.

Ethan Kath of Crystal Castles

Musician

Today, on October 24, Alice Glass, the former lead singer of electronic-pop band Crystal Castles, accused her bandmate Ethan Kath of sexually and psychologically abusing her since she was was 15 years old; she is now 29. In a blog post, Glass describes how Kath drugged her, got her drunk, and proceeded to rape her. Glass left the band in 2014 and reveals that this is the reason she left, something she has not talked about up until now.

...sadly, to be continued.

Top photo of Harvey Weinstein: by David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons

More from BUST

Terry Richardson Finally Sees Some Consequences After Decades Of Sexual Abuse And Harassment Accusations

Director James Toback Sexually Harassed 38 Women, Joining A Long List Of Predatory Male Directors

Ilana Glazer Reveals She Fired Two Dudes For Sexual Harassment Because She Is A Straight Up Boss

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, a freelance writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey.