Quantcast
This Indigenous Woman Is Campaigning To Be The President Of Mexico

This Indigenous Woman Is Campaigning To Be The President Of Mexico

Details
IN Feminism

MarychuyCNI 5fb4b

María de Jesús Patricio Martínez is a Nahua woman from Jalisco and a practitioner of traditional indigenous medicine. This week, she began her campaign for the Mexican presidency in the southern state of Chiapas, backed by Mexico’s National Indigenous Congress and the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN). She is the first indigenous woman to ever run for the presidency, and is competing with 85 other candidates in the lead up to the election in July 2018.

Better known in Mexico as Marichuy, Patricio is campaigning in order to draw attention to the issues that affect the most marginalized in Mexican society: the indigenous, poor, and female. In a political sphere often tainted by corruption, she has also pledged to refuse any money from the government for her campaign. According to Regeneración, she spoke of electoral reform in Palenque earlier this week. "The electoral system is not made so that we, the people below, govern," she said. "The laws and institutions of the state are made for those above, for the capitalists and their corrupt political class, resulting in a big illusion."

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Patricio explained her vision for Mexico. “It’s part of the same problem. The government, the army, the police, the narcos, they all facilitate the exploitation of our natural wealth. They all want to scare our people and make those of us who oppose their capitalist projects disappear," she said. “We have to tear up the roots of what’s hurting Mexico. This country needs healing.”

Over 25 million Mexicans (21.5% of the population) identify as indigenous, but since their independence, the country has had only one indigenous president, Benito Juárez, in 1858. Since 1994 the EZLN, often referred to as the Zapatistas, has been in a declared war against the Mexican state, taking control of some villages in Chiapas in response to the original signing of NAFTA. In recent years, the Zapatistas have focused on non-violent civil resistance. The EZLN does not describe itself as socialist or communist, but aligns itself with the wider anti-neoliberal social movement, seeking indigenous control over their local resources. The EZLN is also well known for its socially-inclusive structure, including the high levels of participation of women. With the backing of this influential group, Patricio has gained a significant following among rural and indigenous Mexicans.

2018 will mark the first Mexican presidential election that has permitted independent candidates, and in order to make it onto the ballot on election day, Patricio will need to gather 866,593 signatures, representing 1 per cent of the electorate, from voters in at least 17 states. She has a long road ahead of her, but, by giving voice to the voiceless, she is already on her way.

Header image by PetrohsW (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons\

More from BUST

Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Natural Disasters, And Here’s Why

Meet The Badass Latina Artists Behind The New Latin Wave

OUR President Beyonce Drops Single To Aid Puerto Rico After Hurricane Devastation

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: Zapatistas , Mexico , indigenous , president
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

blossom 396c2

To Mayim Bialik: The "Luxury" Of Not Being A "Perfect 10" Did Not Prevent My Rape

5107632307 0fbd97d574 b 7c99c

Woody Allen Feels Sorry For Harvey Weinstein, Surprise, Surprise

metoo 5a1c9

More Than "Me Too": What Will It Take For You To Hear Us?

terry richardson lady gaga bust101617 14498

Carla Bruni Says Sexual Abuse Doesn't Happen In Fashion – She Is Wrong

JlmDJfBlTseSeK2zb1CnUA thumb 402f 0f920

Margaret Cho Punches Up At Trump, Weinstein And Woody Allen: BUST Review

Abortion Header 9846e

An Undocumented 17-Year-Old Is Being Refused Her Abortion Rights By The Trump Administration

seedling e61fb

Embracing Self-Love In A Time Of Hate: A Flowchart

Pence Flickr GageSkidmore 9fc23

6 Reasons Why Mike Pence Should Never Become President — Even If Trump Gets Impeached

quizinamagazine 5c3f0

Teen Girls Take On Sexism In Sophie Strauss' "Quiz In A Magazine" Video: Interview With Animator Becca Schuchat

princess leia bust 111115 57f59

Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To A Producer Who Assaulted Her Friend

Upcoming Events

Young Feminist Conference
Sat Oct 21 @ 9:00AM - 01:00PM
Carolee Schneemann's First Comprehensive Retrospective In The U.S.
Sun Oct 22 @12:00AM
Amandla Stenberg's Birthday!
Mon Oct 23 @12:00AM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Mon Oct 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Lady Parts Justice: “V To Shining V” (US)
Tue Oct 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
View Full Calendar