Ilana Glazer Reveals She Fired Two Dudes For Sexual Harassment Because She Is A Straight Up Boss

I have always imagined that working for Broad City's Ilana Glazer would be hard, but fun, work, with lots of laughs, smoke breaks between takes, and probably tons of snacks. And now, I can add feeling safe in my workplace to that list!

On Tuesday, Glazer responded to the widely trending #MeToo hashtag, where people have been coming forward and opening up to show the extent of the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. She revealed that in the past she has fired employees for violating codes of conduct.

She posted an image to Instagram that read, “I’ve been sexually harassed countless times, in middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students!”

In a step to end harassment culture at work, Glazer was quick to respond to these incidents. She wrote, “I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy.”

Even though she’s the co-creator and writer of her show, someone still had the nerve to question her decision to terminate the crew members' employment. Glazer said that when she was asked whether or not she was sure about the incident, she responded, “Okay yeah lemme think for a sec — YEAH I’M FUCKING SURE. cuz getting sexually harassed seems to be constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare.”

And it truly is a rare opportunity, when such a small percentage of women are hold executive roles in the workplace.The biggest issue when it comes to disclosure is that victims of harassment and assault at work should always feeling comfortable enough to report it without being blamed, questioned, or taken lightly.

Having more women, or specifically more employees who are sympathetic to harassment victims, in positions of power is a crucial step we can take towards ending workplace harassment.

Thanks to women like Ilana Glazer, and others who have shared their #MeToo stories, the culture of women being harassed in the office, on set, in the breakroom, and all workplaces, is slowly being dismantled.

Yas kweens!

Images via Comedy Central and Instagram

Lianna Remigio is a twenty-year-old Editorial Intern at BUST and studies communications at City College in Harlem, currently living in the Bronx. You can find her on twitter @lillypads_ tweeting out dank memes and political news. In her free time, Lianna is a writer of short stories and essays as well as poems. Originally from Rockland County, her music taste can be described as a cross between a sad suburban, indie kid and a 30-year-old Bronxite. Tune in to WHCR 90.3 FM Mondays from 3 PM to 4PM to hear her talk about trending topics on "The Grey Area".