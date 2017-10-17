Quantcast
Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To A Producer Who Assaulted Her Friend

Carrie Fisher, our ever–lasting Princess Leia, keeps proving to be the (sh)ero and friend we all need, even after her death. Constantly crushing patriarchy and standing up to sexual abusers and harassers in the most genius, badass of ways. 

Fisher's friend, producer Heather Ross, said in a radio interview with Arizona station 94.9 Mix FM that she was once  sexually assaulted by a famous Oscar–winning producer (not Harvey Weinstein) when she had just moved to Hollywood in 1999. The producer had forced himslef onto her while she was sitting in his car. He  pulled her car seat down and then forcibly started to touch himself with his right hand and kept left hand on her chest, by her neck, holding her down so she wouldn't be able to move. "When it happened, it happened so fast that I was ashamed of myself. I thought that I did something wrong. I was just a kid from Tucson, and this guy was a high-profile Oscar winning producer," she told 94.9 Mix FM on Thursday. 

Ross mentioned this incident to Fisher afterwards. Two weeks later, Fisher told her Ross had just been by Sony Studios, where the producer worked at the time, and had personally delivered him a gift. "I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow,’” Fisher said at the time. But jewelry wasn't in this Tiffany's box — instead, there was a cow's tongue from a local deli, with a handwritten note from Fisher telling the producer, "If you ever touch my darling Heather or any woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box." 

With this story, Carrie Fisher not only shows us all a prime example of how to stand up for our friends and how to perfectly pay revenge to the men who might have abused or harassed them, but she also reminds us of just how much we miss her — and her brave Princessa Leia heart.

Top photo: still of Carrie Fisher in Star Wars 

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, a freelance writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey. 
Tags: carrie fisher , harvey weinstein , sexual abuse , hollywood , sexual harassment
