Terry Crews Shares His Sexual Assault Story, Sends A Powerful Message About How Survivors Are Silenced

In the wake of the avalanche of information about serial sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein, many celebrities have come forward with their own stories of support and survival. Most of those speaking out are now are calling for men to speak out against violence they see perpetuated by their male friends, family and colleagues — arguing that it’s time men step up to the plate with the women who have been fighting against sexual assault for decades.

Then, Terry Crews shut everyone up. Not only did he explain his own story about being assaulted at a Hollywood party by a “high level Hollywood executive,” he also gave insight as to way other survivors don’t step forward and offering support for fellow survivors.

In a 16-tweet thread on Twitter, Crews detailed his assault and his immediate reactions: He wanted to “kick his ass right then” but knew “'240lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day.” He spoke to people about it the next day, and his assailant contacted him to apologize (although obviously couldn’t explain why he did it in the first place) and that calmed Crews’ initial nerves. He explained that he feared being ostracized, and that his fears then are the same fears many face when they are assaulted. “Who’s going 2 believe you? (few) What r the repercussions? (many),” Crews tweeted, reminding us all that all victims of sexual assault face a similar fear of being shunned and called a liar.

Crews directly connected his story to the ones regarding Weinstein, saying, “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only predator” and “Hollywood is not the only business [where] this happens.” Since the breaking of this Weinstein story, many women have come forward with their own stories of assault at his hands or the hands of another predator.

Crews ended his Twitter thread with “you are not alone,” and the hope that his coming forward will “deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.” Offering both support and encouragement to survivors is the best response we can give, and it’s always inspiring to see others do this.

According to the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network) 1 out of every 10 rape victims are men. Through this intimately brave Twitter thread, Terry Crews works alongside others to stop rape and help those who have survived it through honest public dialogue.

