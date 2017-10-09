Quantcast
Dove Shared A Blatantly Racist Ad — And It's Not The First Time

Dove Shared A Blatantly Racist Ad — And It's Not The First Time

Details
IN Feminism

dovead ddf47

 Unless you live under a literal rock, you’ve seen the Dove ad on Facebook that has the comment sections of the world blowing up. The ad has a simple layout: a black girl wearing a skin-tone matching shirt lifts her shirt and changes into a white girl with a skin-tone matching shirt, who then lifts her shirt and changes into a Hispanic girl with a skin-tone matching shirt. Obviously, no one at Dove has any idea what is going on regarding racism and sexism in this country. The image of seeing a smiling black girl changing herself into a white girl is deeply offensive, for many reasons. There is a long history in this country of soap ads promising the bleaching of black skin – part of an even longer line of erasure of blackness.

af0fd342a650ad36986e7f97f1c9de08 beauty packaging skin whitening db931

ADVERTISEMENT

When hashtags like #blackgirlmagic are poppin’ online, it’s shocking Dove didn’t see the error, and racism, in their ways – but we really shouldn’t be surprised. 


As Harper's Bazaar reports, “in 2011 [Dove] came under fire for an advert which appeared to show the transition of a black woman becoming white from using its body wash. The brand also came under scrutiny for having a lotion that reads for 'normal to dark skin.'”

DOVE VISIBLE CARE AD 5c2ab

Oh, and did you know you can now have Dove body wash in a “pear” shaped bottle just like your pear-shaped-ass? Wow, Dove like so gets me.

 

Screen Shot 2017 10 09 at 5.04.56 PM 5b498


Dove has come out apologizing for the ad that never should have existed in the first place, saying they “missed the mark.” Excuse me, what mark were you aiming for? Marissa Solan, spokeswoman for Dove, is quoted in the New York Times, explaining the ad “was intended to convey that Dove Body Wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong, and as a result, offended many people.” She said Dove is  “re-evaluating [their] internal process for creating and reviewing content.”

Dove should probably re-evaluate their entire advertising department.

Video via youtube.com/Business Insider 

Photo: Dove

More from BUST

American Apparel's Legacy of Hispter Sexism

Target's Swimwear Campaign Is Unretouched And Gorgeous  Target's Swimwear Campaign Is Unretouched And Gorgeous  

This Hillarious Video Skewers Tampon Commercial Tropes 

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome 

Tags: Dove , Facebook , skin bleaching , racism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

playful promises

Trending on BUST

say anything 00d89

The John Hughes Effect: When Men Harass Their Exes And Claim Romance

MySoCalledSelfishLife 29cb8

This Documentary Explores The Lives Of Women Who Don't Want Kids — And You Can Help It Get Made

hortense aaedf

The Batshit Life Of Hortense Mancini

NLW MusicaAngelica Negron 4a339

Meet The Badass Latina Artists Behind The New Latin Wave

DANAI GURIRA BUST MAG 071917 85911 8258c

"Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira Tells The Stories Of Black Women's Lives: BUST Interview

3609091039 bc1be12ba6 o 1a5e4

This Teenage Girl Says Two Police Officers Handcuffed Her, Then Raped Her

patriarchypunch 95c60

Lynda Carter Blasts James Cameron’s “Wonder Woman” Comments

joel bombardier flickr bust 100317 86609

When Will We Talk About White Men's Violence As Acts of Terrorism?

opendoorhed dc842

Why We Need To Hold The Door

girlatabar 93455

Harvey Weinstein, Mitchell Sunderland and The Empty Promise of Fake Male Feminism

Upcoming Events

Jane at the Hollywood Bowl
Mon Oct 09 @ 8:00PM -
Fearless Femmes in Film: Mildred Pierce
Wed Oct 11 @ 7:00PM -
Brooklyn Horror Film Fest
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Desert Daze
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Karen Finley: The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery (LA)
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar