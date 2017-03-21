Quantcast

Over-The-Counter Birth Control Is Totally Safe For Teenagers – So Why Isn’t It A Reality?

Details
IN Feminism

2416099440 d261aa7062 z

It’s 2017, and we still can’t buy birth control without a prescription.

Almost half a decade ago, the top doctors in the U.S. released a statement promoting over-the-counter birth control pills, and now more evidence has been found to help back this argument up. Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows it’s completely safe for teenagers to take oral contraception. In fact, it’s even safer for teens to take the pill than adult women, because they have a lower risk of developing blood clots.

Of course, some still believe keeping accessible birth control away from adolescents will actually prevent them from having sex — which is hilarious. In reality, no evidence was found that suggests access to birth control encourages teens to engage in riskier or unsafe behavior. The study also found when teen contraceptive usage is high (thanks to the Affordable Care Act), teen pregnancy and abortion rates are low. Which, duh.

Krishna Upadhya, assistant professor at John Hopkins University School of Medicine, led the study and said when it comes to accessible birth control, the rewards definitely outweigh the risks.

"These pills are safe and effective and we should reduce barriers to using them,” Upadhya said in an interview with NPR. “And teens should benefit just as adult women do.”

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have made statements stressing that while they do support making over-the-counter birth control pills available, it’s not a strong substitute for the ACA mandate requiring insurance providers to cover the cost of all contraceptives. Several bills have been introduced to require insurance companies to pay for non-prescription birth control approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but none have made it out of committee. The FDA told NPR they "generally cannot confirm or deny the existence of a pending product application," so it’s not for-sure if manufacturers have pitched over-the-counter pills or not.

With the ACA’s future growing more uncertain everyday, safe and affordable birth control is more important than ever — especially for teens. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait another five years to make this a reality.

Photo via Flickr, renewleeds

More from BUST

Planned Parenthood Does Not Receive Taxpayer Funding For Abortion and Never Has!

Watch A Talking Uterus School Trump's Administration

This Teenage Girl Was Fined For Going To The Police About Her Ex. Then, Her Ex Killed Her.

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Tags: birth control , over-the-counter , prescription , the pill , Affordable Care Act , Food and Drug Administration
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Rachel Maddow reveals tax copy

Last Night, Rachel Maddow Tried To Tell Us Something Important — People Wanted Her To Stop Talking

Screen Shot 2017 03 20 at 3.02.53 PM

This Teenage Girl was Fined for Going to the Police About Her Ex. Then, Her Ex Killed Her.

ilanamarried

Broad City Star Ilana Glazer Is Now Married

15728856193 aa5f417cdf z

Emma Watson And Amanda Seyfried’s “Photo Hack” Is A Misogynistic Crime And We Should Talk About It Like One

kellyherron

Seattle Runner Fights Off Her Attacker: "Not Today, Motherfucker!"

SaintHoax FlatChested copy

8 Sexist Vintage Advertisements Reimagined With Donald Trump's Words

DSCN6249

How My Race Defined My Gender When I Lived In Japan

unnamed 1 copy

Scissor Sisters' Ana Matronic Is Calling Witches To Unite Against Fascist Totalitarianism: BUST Interview

C6v0xU4U0AAFMLU

16 “A Wrinkle In Time” Photos That Make Us So Excited For Ava DuVernay’s Movie

unnamed 10

Liberation Barbell: An Intersectional Feminist Workout Experience

Upcoming Events

WHY WE MARCH: Panel Discussion
Wed Mar 22 @ 6:30PM -
(Providence, RI) The Lady Project Summit 2017
Sat Mar 25 @ 7:00AM - 08:00PM
Ladies First Fest Part 1 & 2
Sat Mar 25 @ 2:00PM - 05:00PM
(NYC) AFEST, Conference of Latin American Female Writers in New York
Mon Mar 27 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
(NYC) BUST Craftacular Primped + Fashion Week Brooklyn
Sat Apr 01 @11:00AM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar