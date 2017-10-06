10 Queer Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow Right Now

Instagram is a creative and welcoming space, but sometimes it can be hard to find accounts that you truly identify with. With thousands of accounts, how do you know who to follow? Heteronormativity can seep into any domain, but don't worry, because these creative and inspiring queer Instagrammers got your back!

Nicolette Mason / @NicoletteMason

Via @NicoletteMason

Nicolette Mason is a fashionista and the cofounder of PREMME, a fashion line carrying sizes 12-30. She also contributes to a plethora of sites and publications, including Teen Vogue, Glamour and Refinery29. Mason also has an adorable pug, Frankie, who is a little fashionista as well!

Cristal Veronica / @cisforcristal

Via @cisforcristal

Cristal Veronica describes herself as a “proud Queer Chicana feminist whose life is defined by connecting with others.” Veronica is a photographer for LGBTQ folks and POC, often photographing couples and families. Her passion for capturing love really comes across in her photos, which, by the way, are absolutely gorgeous.

Ryan Cassata / @ryancassata

Via @ryancassata

Along with being a singer/ songwriter, Ryan Cassata is a trans man and LGBTQ activist. Cassata represents a part of the trans community that chooses to not undergo hormone replacement therapy, and he often speaks out about his decision to not do so. Cassata is mainly a singer/ songwriter, but has also delved into acting and writing.

Alok Vaid-Menon / @alokvmenon

Via @alokvmenon

Alok is a trans/gender non-conforming performance artist, writer and a fashion icon. Alok rocks fun and colorful looks, and can pose like no other. Alok gets a lot of their inspiration from their Desi (South Asian) culture. They recently came out with a poetry chapbook titled Femme in Public, which you can find here.



Juliana Huxtable / @julianahuxtable

Via @julianahuxtable

Huxtable was born intersex and began her medical transition after graduating college. She often discusses her long and difficult journey with gender identity. Huxtable is an artist to say the least. She is a photographer, DJ, poet and, well, the list goes on and on. She recently came out with a book titled Mucus In My Pineal Gland, which includes poems, performance scripts and essays. Huxtable is a fun and vibrant person, which is very much reflected in her account.

Adam Eli / @adameli

Via @adameli

Adam Eli is a community organizer, writer, and content creator in New York City. He is a gay rights activist, an active member in the Gays Against Guns movement, as well as a proud member of the Jewish community. Eli is extremely active in the gay community, and was recently featured in a Paper Magazine article in which he discussed his life as an LGBTQ activist in NYC.

Dan Clay / @dan_clay

Via @dan_clay

Otherwise know as “Carrie Dragshaw”, Clay’s claim to Insta fame is recreating iconic Carrie Bradshaw looks. With every look recreated, Clay also includes a Carrie-inspired excerpt, because it’s just not Carrie without some sort of existential question at the end. Dan likes to think of himself as an “accidental drag queen.” Quite the happy accident!

Andy Simmonds (Rooney) / @heyrooney

Via @heyrooney

Rooney is a gay activist, queer illustrator, and content creator. Rooney has found his passion is artwork, and his artwork is very well known in the LGBTQ community and beyond. Rooney has created designs for Grindr and OUT Magazine, and is even the creator of the iconic pride month “Queer” Instagram sticker.

Kate Just / @katejustknits

Via @katejustknits

Kate is a queer feminist artist based in Melbourne, Australia. She uses knitting as her main medium, creating beautiful, feminist-inspired artwork. She derives a lot of her inspiration from icons such as Alma Lopex and Frida Kahlo— she has made an homage to both of them through her knitwork.

Danielle A. Cooper / @danielleacooper

Via @danielleacooper

Founder of She’s A Gent and fitness lover, Danielle Cooper, rocks menswear looks like no other. Cooper is a queer woman based in NYC, and is known for her amazing menswear fashion. She has been featured by The Huffington Post, Vogue, Buzzfeed, and more!

