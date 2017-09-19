Quantcast

Donald Trump, The Golf Ball, Hillary Clinton, And Men Who Hate And Abuse Women (And Then Joke About It)

Details
IN Feminism

 

screenshot d trump golf ball 091917

 

ADVERTISEMENT

By now, President Trump’s judgment, or lack thereof, when it comes to his Twitter (and a majority of his public appearances) should come as no surprise to anyone. A myriad of racist, sexist, authoritarian and press-condemning tweets seem to have become the best way way to tell it’s a new week in 2017’s America. But this new week, he has lowered the bar one step further. On Sunday morning, Trump retweeted a fake GIF-montage, created by a supporter, of himself swinging a golf club with the golf ball eventually, violently, hitting Hillary Clinton in the back and making her trip and fall.

And even though the montage itself was fake, the message behind it, and Trump’s encouragement of it by retweeting it to his 38 million Twitter followers, was not. It was a stab in the back (almost literally) not only to a former Secretary of State, a former Presidential Candidate and a former First Lady of the same country he now is the leader of, but to women in general and the violence the female gender faces daily. It was not done by an anonymous Twitter troll, but by the man who currently holds the highest seat of power in this country. It, yet again, showed us that we now have a President who will not only ignore dealing with women’s issues, or remove laws meant to protect women’s rights, but who will encourage violence and abuse of women.

 

Screen Shot 2017 09 19 at 10.34.59 AM 

Trump’s retweet has been off-handed by many as a “joke," and that indeed seems to have been his intention, which doesn’t make it better. Every nine seconds, a woman will be beaten or assaulted in the United States. Every day, three women are killed, on average, by their current or former boyfriends, husbands, or lovers. Every year, more than four million women will be the victims of physical violence by a partner. I wish I could say that these statistics were meant as a “joke" as well. But, Donald Trump, they are not.

A GIF is a gif, a tweet is a tweet, but when associated with the President of the United States of America, these seemingly trivial things become loaded with oh-so-much power. They get 38 million eyeballs (at least) and might influence young girls and boys who will see the leader of the country they are growing up in promoting a fake animation of himself striking Hillary Clinton (arguably the most powerful woman in America) with a golf ball so violently that she falls over. It will show these children, and their parents, that this kind of violence is not only encouraged by the President, but that we should all laugh about it, too.

Top photo: YouTube capture. 

More from BUST

Hillary Clinton Has Another Message For Trump: “Get Over The Twitter Stuff”

Trump Fails Dreamers By Pledging To Scrap DACA

Hillary Clinton Finally Speaks Out About Getting Creeped On By Trump During The Debate

 

 

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, as well as a freelance fashion writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey. 
Tags: donald trump , hillary clinton , violence against women , golf ball , twitter , domestic abuse , gender violence
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

perioddegrassi

This Woman Got Fired For Getting Her Period At Work — Now She And The ACLU Are Fighting Back

ScreenShotAintAfraidJessiZazu

Jessi Zazu, Singer and Guitarist of Alt-Country Band Those Darlins, Passes Away at Age 28

witschy keith 111217

Witchsy's Founders Created A Fake Male Co-Founder — And He Inevitably Got The Gold Star Treatment They Didn’t

I Fought the Law Delaware

This Artist Turns Weird State Laws Into Mind-Boggling Photos

nickiminajnofrauds

Nicki Minaj Sounds Off Cultural Appropriation At NYFW And Designers Need To Get It Together

sisterhoodtravellingpants

Amber Tamblyn Takes A Stand Against Hollywood’s (And America’s) Sexist Double Standards

gilmoregirlswild

5 Things All Solo Female Travelers Should Know

DisasterArtistWiseauFace

"The Disaster Artist" Trailer Is Out And James Franco IS Tommy Wiseau

amber tamblyn bust 091817

Amber Tamblyn Says, "I'm Done With Not Being Believed"

womensmarch

These 8 Books Explain Where Feminism Is In 2017, And Where It's Going

Upcoming Events

Urbanworld Festival Begins
Wed Sep 20 @12:00AM
New York Burlesque Festival
Thu Sep 21 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Chicago's LGBTQ+ Film Fest
Thu Sep 21 @12:00AM
Jen Kirkman on Tour!
Thu Sep 21 @ 8:00PM -
New York Burlesque Festival
Fri Sep 22 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar