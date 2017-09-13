The 2017 Feminist Press Feminist Power Awards Are Coming

Grab a ball gown and head down to the Edison Ballroom for a night filled with all your feminist fantasies come true – that’s right, it’s the Feminist Press Feminist Power Awards. In case you live under a rock, the Feminist Press is a “nonprofit organization founded to advance women’s rights and amplify feminist perspectives” that has over 40 years experience in the industry. The Feminist Press has played a growing part in the feminist movement for quite some time; some past honorees include: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jane Fonda, Arianna Huffington and Janet Mock, to name a few.This year, the honorees include human rights attorneys, film/tv writers, advertisers and sport memorabilia entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will also serve to welcome Feminist Press’ newest leader: Executive Director and Publisher Jamia Wilson. With a reputation for innovative change and pure dedication to the cause, Wilson will be leading a group she first discovered will stealing books off her mother’s bookshelf. Jamia Wilson is not only the first woman of color to lead the organization but also the youngest, "the Black Girl Magic Jamia Wilson will bring to the FP family" is sure to spice up the Feminist Press's life. She's also a BUST contributor and the woman behind our Solange cover story!

There are still tickets for sale, starting at $750. If you can't do that, consider writing in the Gala Journal to support the honorees, board members and authors involved, because living vicariously through the internet is basically being there anyway, right?

At the Edinson Ballroom, the party will start with cocktail hour at 6pm and from there move on to dinner, awards and speeches, and ending gracefully with dessert and champagne, because it's not a party if there isn't champagne!

Find more information on the Feminist Press Feminist Power Awards here.

Photo 1 from Feminist Press/Facebook

Photo 2, 3 and 4 from FeministPress.org

More From BUST

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome