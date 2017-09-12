Quantcast

New Science Shows High-Ranked Viking Warrior Was A Fierce Lady

Details
IN Feminism

 

Warrior Queen Image

Last week, news broke about a grave marked “Bj 581” at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Birka, Sweden, that was long thought to be a high ranking Viking warrior amongst Nordic soldiers. Scientists discovered the warrior was, in fact, female!

ADVERTISEMENT

Through scientific discovery, more and more of pop culture’s fictional female warrior icons like Wonder Woman, Brienne of Tarth, Eowyn Of Rohan, and Mulan are becoming a reality.

Éowyn of Rohan defeating the Witch King in Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King

Thanks to DNA analysis and Genomics, it has been confirmed that the grave, adorned with weapons, such as swords, lethally sharp arrows, shields, and two horses, belonged to a badass lady Viking. The gender of the warrior became quite the controversy among the archaeologists studying her remains. It was assumed that due to the volume of weaponry the Viking may have been male, although many researchers argued the opposite.

Viking SwordsViking Swords courtesy of Flickr user madmrmox Viking BroocheViking Brooche courtesy of Flickr user Hans Splinter

According to Discovery magazine, this might not be the first time a female Viking grave was found with weapons, however, none of the previous female remains found have ever been speculated to be at such a high rank. A game-board and set pieces was found buried with the remains. As published by the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, researchers suggest it is a game of "knowledge of tactics and strategy, stressing the buried individual's role as a high-ranking officer."

Scientists could not identify a specific geographic area from where the woman originated, but believe that the she was not born in the Birka area. According to DNA results, she was genetically most closely related to those presently living in the British Isles and Scandinavia, and to a lesser extent, the east Baltic area.

Viking WomenViking Women courtesy of Flicker user Hans Splinter



Hopefully, through further research, we can put a name and history to this fierce Viking lady warrior and she can join the ranks of Joan of Arc, Lozen, and Nakano Takeko on the lists of historically kick-ass women. Scientific discoveries like these are playing a big role in the feminist movement today as they are filling in the holes of history and challenging the ideas of what the roles of women were historically.

Images thanks to Flikr Users madmrmox Hans Splinter 

Top photo: "Warrior Queen," 2003

More from BUST

The Real-Life "Amazons" You've Never Heard OfThe Real-Life "Amazons" You've Never Heard Of

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story': Rebellions Are Built On Hope And Badass Soldiers Like Jyn Erso

How Native American Women Inspired The Feminist Movement

 

 

Editorial Intern

I am 20 years old and study communications at City College in Harlem. I am a comic book, sci-fy, all things nerd enthusiast. I love hip-hop and indie rock. I am a true foodie in and out of the kitchen. 
Tags: Vikings , warriors , science , anthropology , archeology , feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

aceventura911

Here’s Everything That’s Wrong With Jim Carrey’s “Meaningless” NYFW Comments And The Sexism They Represent

newgirl98

On Dating And Male Entitlement

perioddegrassi

This Woman Got Fired For Getting Her Period At Work — Now She And The ACLU Are Fighting Back

johnsonsbabypowder

Johnson & Johnson Targets Women Of Color With Harmful Talc Campaign — And Is Actually Caught

KateMcKinnonMagicSchoolBus

Kate McKinnon Takes The Wheel In “The Magic School Bus” Reboot, But Not Everyone Is On Board

mrdracyfirth96 copy

Here's What Fashionable Men Dressed Like In The 1800s

broadcityseason4weekofwomen

Week Of Women: September 8-14, 2017

Vianez Venice

This Incredible Exhibit Celebrates Women Of Color In Skate Culture

DeVosTitleIX

Betsy DeVos Wants To Change Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines To Include “All Perspectives”

nickiminajnofrauds

Nicki Minaj Sounds Off Cultural Appropriation At NYFW And Designers Need To Get It Together

Upcoming Events

Broad City Season 4 Premiere!
Wed Sep 13 @12:00AM
Women of the Vine & Spirits
Wed Sep 13 @ 8:00AM - 05:30PM
Fearless Femmes in Film: Dance, Girl, Dance
Wed Sep 13 @ 7:00PM -
H.E.R. Summit
Thu Sep 14 @12:00AM
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
Fri Sep 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar