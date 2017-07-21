Looking Back — And Forward — #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch

It’s hard to believe that it’s been six months since the Women’s March. On January 21, 2017, people from all seven continents participated in a worldwide demonstration against the Trump/Pence regime. (May I remind there was not a single arrest?) There has been so much to do in so little time, and so it seems that every time we log into Twitter there is a new Trump scandal. This constant threat to our democracy and freedoms has only added more fuel to the resistance, and has kept our heads in the game. Our numbers are still strong and growing, and the Democrats have officially begun the impeachment process. Who’s to say that will, or will not, happen, but the pressure from within Washington is crucial. Our calls and letters are working.

The Women’s March organizers recently invited feminists to share photos to social media using the hashtag #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch. It is important that we share our images. Whether that be from the March itself, or from your current rallies, protests, and meet-ups. Clicking through the already growing collection of photos is impactful and good for resister’s soul. I recommend you take a moment to do so and add yours into the mix.

View the growing Twitter hashtag here. Instagram here.

Resisters participate in the Day Without Women rally in Central Park, New York, NY. Photo by Kristen Blush. #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch

Feminist Lee Frederick takes it to the streets with her Katy Perry "Chained To The Rhythm" sign for Not My President’s Day, taking the place of President’s Day, in New York, NY. Photo by Kristen Blush. #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch

Top photo: Photo taken in Washington D.C. by Kristen Blush.

