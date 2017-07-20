Lady Parts Justice League Exposes Crisis Pregnancy Centers That Lie To Women About Abortion

In the midst of feminist coven Lady Parts Justice League’s 8-week national tour to advocate for reproductive rights, they’re also launching a 10-day public awareness campaign to “engage repro rights supporters, partner organizations, and new activists around the country in online and in-person actions to expose fake clinics.” “What are fake clinics,” you ask? (I did.) No worries, the reason you probably haven’t heard that term is because they call themselves "Crisis Pregnancy Centers” [CPCs]. And by “Crisis Pregnancy Center,” they mean a place (often funded by taxpayer dollars) that really exists to talk women out of abortions.

As Amber and Jackie teach us in the video below, there are ~4,000 CPCs in the United States (compared to around 780 clinics that perform abortions), and they use trickery like setting up their centers right next to clinics that offer abortions, using confusingly similar names, and even the same font on their signs to get unsuspecting women through their doors instead of the actual clinic that they made an appointment at. Then, when you check in they separate you from your belongings and cell phone, which make it difficult to look up via Google the bullshit they feed you such as abortions cause breast cancer, infertility, depression, and regret by the majority of women that have them - all of which have been debunked by the American Medical Association, The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and The American Cancer Society.

As Jackie states in the video, “This is nothing more than preying on a vulnerable person because you want them to live the life that you want to force upon them.” Planned Parenthood, on the other hand, offers education and assistance for all reproductive options. Join Lady Parts Justice League in the fight to expose these shady-ass CPCs at www.exposefakeclinics.com and #ExposeFakeClinics on social media.

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram, @feministflagcorps

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.