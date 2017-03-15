Quantcast

8 Powerful Photos That Show Why We March

Why We March 101 credit Branden Eastwood.Redux

Less than two months have passed since the Women's March, but there's already a book out celebrating and commemorating the event: Why We March: Signs Of Protest And Hope: Voices From The Women's March from Artisan Books is a 264-page book of photos and quotes from Women's March on Washington and the sister marches around the world, and we're excited to share a few of them with you.

The 500 photos predominantly feature protest signs — from the powerful (Written on the stripes of an American flag: "Love is love. Black lives matter. Climate change is real. Immigrants make America great. Women's rights are human rights.") to the funny ("Trump eats pizza with a fork!") to the simple ("UGH"). Interspersed with the photos are quotes from speeches given at the marches by powerful women. These include politicians such as Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, activists such as Janet Mock, Gloria Steinem, and Angela Davis, and celebrities such as Helen Mirren and Janelle Monáe.

The book is dedicated to "To those who marched and those who continue to march." "The vibrant, diverse participants photographed on this day paint a striking portrait of the Women's March — a groundswell of resistance, love, and hope — and inspire us all to keep marching on," reads the introduction. 

All royalties will be donated to Planned Parenthood. 

Why We March 113 DC credit Rockie Nolan copyCredit Rockie Nolan

Why We March 200 credit Machado Noa.REX.Shutterstock.APPhoto credit: Machado Noa.REX.Shutterstock.AP

 

"We will not retreat when being attacked. We will stand up and we will fight." — Senator Kamala Harris

 

Why We March 22 Upper right credit Chris Wattie.ReutersPhoto credit: Chris Wattie.ReutersWhy We March 36 credit Amanda Edwards.FilmMagic.GettyPhoto credit Amanda Edwards.FilmMagic.Getty

 

"We can whimper. We can whine. Or we can fight back. We come here to stand shoulder to shoulder to make clear: We are here We will not be silent. We will not play dead. We will fight for what we believe in!" — Senator Elizabeth Warren

 

Why We March 176 credit Noam Galai.WireImage.Getty ImagesPhoto credit: Noam Galai.WireImage.Getty Images

Why We March 98 credit ATTILA KISBENEDEK.AFP.Getty Images copyCredit ATTILA KISBENEDEK.AFP.Getty Images

 

"Together we are creating a resounding statement, a statement that stakes a claim on our lives and our loves, our bodies and our babies, our identities and our ideals." — Janet Mock

 

Why We March 181 credit Sandy Carson.ZUMA Press.Splash News.Newscom copyCredit Sandy Carson.ZUMA Press.Splash News.Newscom

 

Top photo credit: Branden Eastwood.Redux

