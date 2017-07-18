Belt Out Your Political Angst With The Resistance Revival Chorus In NYC

This Friday will mark the 6-month anniversary of the revolutionary Women’s March that took place on January 21, and we’re proud to say the Resistance is still going strong. That doesn’t mean, however, that we’re not becoming exhausted — or worse, unphased — by the day-in day-out bullshit that floods our TVs, browsers, newspapers, and conversations. So if you need a place to replenish your spirit and reclaim your soul, or just a place to connect with your fellow advocates for humanity, Resistance Revival has you covered.

This monthly music event series will kick things off Monday, July 24, at City Winery with their Resistance Revival Chorus — ”a collective of more than 50 women who come together to sing protest songs in tribute to the historical importance of music in the protest movement.” As the fab Harry Belafonte told them while organizing the march, “When the music is strong, the movement is strong." And you better believe we’re still fighting for the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and anyone else that the current political administration has alienated.

So, if you’re in town, grab your baes, get your tickets, and let the solidarity revive you. And if you’re a singer or a musician, holler at Sarah Sophie on Instagram or Twitter to get involved. Doors open at 7pm, and you can find City Winery at 155 Varick Street New York, NY 10013. If you’re not in town, you can support the Resistance Revival on social media (#ResistanceRevival #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch) and wherever else you like to preach the social justice agenda.

You thought we would forget, Donald J. Trump & the rest of you fools, but we remember.

Photos: The Resistance Revival Choir in Times Square Last Weekend, Provided by Sarah Sophie.

