Trump's Creepy Comments: The Brigitte Macron Edition

You’d think by now Trump would’ve learned what is and isn’t appropriate to say. He’s made it clear that he doesn’t know how to treat women properly (that whole "grab ‘em by the pussy" thing I’ve been trying to unhear), but when addressing a politician’s wife, he should know better than to hit on her. While in Paris, he and Melania met with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for a parade in honor of Bastille Day. The whole interaction was uncomfortable, starting with Trump’s 25-second handshake with President Macron and his fumbled handshake-turned-cheek-kiss with the First Lady.

Trump has a history of saying inappropriate things about his daughter’s body, too. In a Rolling Stone interview, he said, “Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father....” So the comment about Brigitte isn’t anything out of the ordinary for him. For a president, it's completely absurd, but Trump has been a real trailblazer for inappropriate presidential behavior.

The meeting is posted on Macron’s Facebook, which means the entirety of Trump’s creepy comments were recorded. The four stood together making small talk, which to Trump consisted of, "You're in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful." This was said to Brigitte while she stood next to Melania and Emmanuel. She responded by smiling and shifting behind Melania, and who can blame her? — I would want to hide, too.

Photo Credit: Gaga Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons 

