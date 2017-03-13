This Douchebag Humping The "Fearless Girl" Statue Is Why We Need Feminism

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

In today’s news of why some men are the worst, we bring you the viral picture of a young man making an aggressive humping motion at the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street. The “Fearless Girl” was erected across from the “Charging Bull” statue last week, just before International Women's Day and A Day Without A Woman. In the days since it was erected, it has already become a destination for girls and women of all ages. Lori Heinel, State Street's deputy global chief investment officer, spoke to Business Insider about the message behind the statue, saying, “Even though it's a little girl, her stance is one of determination, forwardness, and being willing to challenge and take on the status quo." What could be more threatening to the white men of Wall Street than a female taking a power stance, and a young girl at that?

On Thursday night, the day after International Women’s Day, architectural designer Alexis Kaloyanides snapped a pic of a young man aggressively thrusting at the statue and posted it to Instagramm and facebook with the caption, “Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance broseph appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on. He pretended to have sex with the image of a little girl. Douchebags like this are why we need feminism.”

As of 1:00 PM today, Monday March 13th, the Facebook post has 22K likes and nearly 30,000 shares, and with good reason! The man’s face is blurry, but you can see the aggressive set of his jaw magnified by his clenched fist and his wide stance. It reads as pure toxic masculinity.

Kaloyanides told Inside Edition, “He was gone within 20 seconds, but it just ruined the mood of the scene. There were people there talking about empowering children and women and for then to have this 20-something showing his entitlement, defiling the statute ... it was utterly revolting.” Commenting on the prevalent "boys will be boys" attitude that surrounds both real and preformed sexual violence, Kaloyanides added, “I’m getting tired of making excuses and laughing it off. I for one am not gonna laugh it off anymore.” We, at BUST, concure!

Top photo via Facebook/Alexis Kaloyanides

More from BUST

This 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Suddenly Appeared On Wall Street Today. Here's Why.

First Aide Kit Fights Rape Culture In New Song "You Are The Problem Here": BUST Premiere

Male Marines Share Nude Photos Of Female Colleagues