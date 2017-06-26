Quantcast

A Bill Cosby Juror Victim-Blamed Andrea Constand For Her Crop Top

Details
IN Feminism

InstaScreenShotNotAskingForIt

An anonymous juror, who told the Philadelphia Inquirer last Thursday that Bill Cosby should be let off the hook because the poor guy/serial rapist already suffered enough, made further reprehensibly tone-deaf statements implying that Andrea Constand, Cosby’s "alleged" 2004 victim, was asking for it. According to the Inquirer, he stated, "Let's face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck? . . . [She should have] dressed properly and left the incense in the store."

To be clear, according to the Inquirer, "in a deposition read to jurors, Cosby detailed a sexual liaison he had with Constand when she showed up at his home with her midriff exposed, some time before the night of the alleged assault. Constand denies that encounter ever occurred." Additionally, the incense refers to a gift that Constand had brought Cosby when the two had a friendship prior to the incident.

But, regardless, the juror's statement is a prime example of the victim-blaming trend in sexual assault cases (and abuse cases in general), in which people attempt to justify the guilty party’s actions by shifting the blame to the victim. In this case, the juror is suggesting an outfit or a gift undoubtedly signifies that you consent to someone drugging you without your knowledge and sexually assaulting you while you’re too incapacitated to resist. But, let’s say – hypothetically – that you did go into a situation with non-platonic intentions . . . when the initially-consensual situation leads to forced sexual acts while you're involuntarily sedated, that shit becomes nonconsensual, IDGAF how you spin it. Furthermore, despite the a new (and fucking ridiculous) law in North Carolina, you still have the right to stop the action at anytime, for any reason, without someone continuing to force you to partake against your will.

The types of reactions like this juror’s are dangerous, both for assault trials and for society at large. When we place the responsibility to prevent rape on victims, it negates that the guilty party is the one singlehandedly responsible for committing the offense. Because if it’s not the midriff, it’s the skirt; if it’s not the clothing, it’s the alcohol; if it’s not the alcohol, it’s because the victim was alone; and if not that, it’s the physical inability to fend off an attacker. The list of unconscionable excuses that can be, and have been, used against victims is limitless, yet people still attack victims that don’t feel comfortable immediately reporting their stories. 

If we justify that assault is just a natural response to an irresistible temptation, we send the message that potential victims should constantly be living in proactive fear rather than concretely enforcing the message that it’s never okay to for anyone to commit nonconsensual acts under any circumstances. Just last week, Bill Cosby's spokespeople announced that Cosby was planning series of town hall speeches intended to be, essentially, a tips and tricks seminar about dodging sexual assault accusations. Although they both initially said – on live television – that the speeches targeted for "young athletes" and "married men" who may not know the techinicalities of assault, like the length of the statute of limitations, they have since pulled a Team Trump and made a completely incoherent 180. Probably because the statements caused an uproar with a tsunami of "if you want to avoid being accused of sexual assault, don't sexually assault/serially drug and rape people"-type statments. 

According to Deadline, Cosby spokesperson Ebonee Benson said on CNN New Day Weekend yesterday that what they really meant is that the talks will regard the restoration of Cosby’s damaged legacy. Yeah, good luck with that one ya fuckin' idiots.  

Photo: Screenshot From @sophhams, Instagram 

More From BUST

Bill Cosby, Resident Creep, Will Give PSAs About Avoiding Sexual Assault Accusations

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Verdict Is Exactly Why Women Don't Report Rape

In North Carolina, Men Can Legally Continue To Have Sex With A Woman After She Says "Stop"

 

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.   

Tags: Bill Cosby , sexual assault , asking for it , crop top , Andrea Constand
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

katyperry

A Guide To Cultural Appropriation Vs. Appreciation

bordo

"The Destruction of Hillary Clinton" Is A Painfully Satisfying Explanation: BUST Review

Screen Shot Plaza Weed Nuns

Watch Aubrey Plaza Get Stoned With The Weed Nuns

Screen Shot 2017 06 19 at 12.28.54 PM

Beyoncé's Bey-Beys Are Here

3377559920 5ed7d67c9c z 1

In North Carolina, Men Can Legally Continue To Have Sex With A Woman After She Says "Stop"

jennifergrey

16 Jennifer Grey Gifs For Your Every Mood

nymag

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Verdict Is Exactly Why Women Don't Report Rape

oitnbm619

Orange Is The New Black Mirror? We’re Here For It

1497830560 charleena lyles

A Pregnant Black Mom Named Charleena Lyles Called The Police For Help. Then, They Shot Her

IMG 6340

How My Queer Femme Identity Is Shaped By Feminism

Upcoming Events

Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Dead Darlings "Shame Edition"
Wed Jul 12 @ 8:00PM -
The Comedy Blender
Thu Jul 13 @ 9:30PM -
Wonder Women!
Mon Jul 17 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: Inside the Dinner Party Studio
Sun Sep 17 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar