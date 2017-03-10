Quantcast

Amal Clooney Gave a Powerful Speech at the UN, So Why Are the Headlines about her Baby Bump?

Details
IN Feminism
amalclooney

Amal Clooney, a renowned international human rights lawyer, delivered a speech at the United Nations on Thursday, calling for action to be taken in an investigation of ISIS. The speech was powerful, delivered only a day after International Women’s Day, but rather than focusing on the feat of a female lawyer addressing the UN about one of the most important international issues, headlines seemed to only focus on her baby bump, what she was wearing and her marriage with actor George Clooney.

In the same way that Michelle Obama couldn’t appear in public without headlines appearing about her arms, or the countless mentions of Hillary’s pantsuit during the campaign, Amal now joins the ranks of successful and powerful women who can’t make a public appearance without comments on their wardrobe or overall appearance cropping up. It’s not an uncommon thing--successful women married to equally successful men are often talked about only after it is made clear that they are tied to their husbands. Amal’s baby bump comes up because she’s carrying George Clooney’s child. Her wardrobe is appraised because she hangs on Clooney’s arm on red carpets as his accessory. Some media outlets can’t let their readers forget that, apparently, being George Clooney’s wife is more important than being a renowned human rights lawyer tackling ISIS at the UN.

Following Amal’s speech, headlines like the following popped into our newsfeeds:

HollywoodHeadlineHollywood Life

AmalHeadlineE! News

Screen Shot 2017 03 10 at 2.53.18 PM copyEntertainment Tonight

Screen Shot 2017 03 10 at 2.53.39 PMMirror

And the response of Twitter was tumultuous:

AmalTweetZack Stanton Twitter

Screen Shot 2017-03-10 at 3.22.27 PMSimon Adams Twitter

Screen Shot 2017-03-10 at 3.22.54 PMSimon Adams Twitter

Screen Shot 2017-03-10 at 3.26.43 PM copySophia Cannon Twitter

 

TweetKayla Tanenbaum Twitter

It’s time to acknowledge women for what they do and the work they produce, not for what they wear and who they marry.

 

Top photo: Wikipedia

