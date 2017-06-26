Quantcast

Watch Carol Sanger, Jessica Valenti, Amelia Bonow, And Regina Mahone Talk Abortion Rights

Carol Sanger, author of About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in 21st Century America and professor at Columbia Law School, is hosting a panel discussion of the state of abortion rights in America at NYC’s beloved bookstore, the Strand, on July 17, 2017 from 7pm-8pm, and we are here. for. it.

If you’ve been watching the post-election push to rescind any type of social progress in horror like we have, you know that female reproductive rights are on the chopping block. Senate Republicans recently released a healthcare bill that proposes to defund Planned Parenthood, reduce access to no-copay birth control, and impose a nationwide ban on private insurance coverage of abortion. We’re not surprised, but we’re pissed - even more reason to march over to the Strand for Sanger’s event as she “looks forward toward medical progress and the advent of more free speech on the subject of abortion [in] hopes that the decision of whether or not to become a mother will be treated with as much respect as any other serious choice in a woman's life.”

Carol will be joined in the Strand's Rare Book Room by fellow authors and activists: Amelia Bonow of Shout Your Abortion, a movement dedicated to encouraging conversations about abortion; Regina Mahone of Rewire, an online publication that provides evidence-based reporting on reproductive and sexual health and justice; and Jessica Valenti, founder of the Feministing blog and author of multiple books on women's issues, including Sex Object: A Memoir and Yes Means Yes: Visions of Female Sexual Power and a World Without Rape

More information and admission can be found here. Don’t miss it, queens.

Abortion Abortion copy

Photo: Cover of Sanger's "About Abortion" 

Top photo: Pro-Choice Rally, 1977

 

Hannah Rose   

