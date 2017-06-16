Halsey Speaks Out Against The Global Gag Rule, And Shares What You Can Do To Stop It

Halsey established herself as a feminist and an advocate for organizations like Planned Parenthood early on in musical career, but now she has taken a necessary step further. With news of Trump’s Global Gag Rule, Halsey took it into her own hands to educate the public about the impact of the Global Gag Rule on women around the world and what we can do to fight it. The Global Gag Rule started years ago with Reagan and has been undone since. Trump will not only reinstate it, but take it to a whole new level.

In its simplest form, the Global Gag Rule will allow the U.S. to withhold the funding to all international organizations that have anything to do with abortion. The Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE) said: "the policy restricts a basic right to speech and the right to make informed health decisions, as well as harms the health and lives of poor women by making it more difficult to access family planning services." This is already a serious violation of women's rights and when looking deeper it also affects the aid that goes to help people combat HIV, Zika, and malaria. The video was created with the Center for Health and Gender Equity and produced by ART NOT WAR. In the video, Halsey describes how the actions of the Trump Administration will lead to women’s deaths around the world because this policy opens the door to deaths from unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Even if the organizations aren’t using U.S. money for abortion-related purposes, they will still lose funding for doing something as simple as advises a woman on where to get an abortion. Exceptions to the Rule are allowded in the case of rape, incest, and life endangerment.



Halsey also mentions the already developing resistance to the Rule called the Global HER Act, telling us what we can do to fight this rule and protect the rights of women around the world with a sentiment similar to Audre Lorde’s “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” Halsey’s call for action is one we can’t afford to miss because, as the video explains, the Global Gag Rule will lead to women dying.

Photo Credit: Center From Heath and Gender Equity Facebook

