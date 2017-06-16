#WhatWomenWantIn4Words Proves Men Are Actually Clueless

The hashtag #WhatWomenWantIn4Words started trending Friday morning, and lucky for us, men seized this opportunity to prove how complicated women are. I mean, they have a point. We're so confusing!!

We truly use a secret language that men can't possibly understand. And do we REALLY even know what's best for us?

If only we would just say what we mean.

It's like we speak in code...

Everyone knows women are incapable of making up their minds, even when it comes to the simple stuff.

If only it was easier to make decisions for ourselves.

We overcomplicate EVERYTHING.

Us gals are just clueless when it comes to knowing what we really want.

This guy THINKS he's got it all figured out...

Oh well, guess the world will never know.

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.