#WhatWomenWantIn4Words Proves Men Are Actually Clueless

The hashtag #WhatWomenWantIn4Words started trending Friday morning, and lucky for us, men seized this opportunity to prove how complicated women are. I mean, they have a point. We're so confusing!!

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.07.55 PM

We truly use a secret language that men can't possibly understand. And do we REALLY even know what's best for us?

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 11.48.13 AM

If only we would just say what we mean.

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.15.47 PM

It's like we speak in code...

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 11.50.21 AM

Everyone knows women are incapable of making up their minds, even when it comes to the simple stuff.

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.04.33 PM

If only it was easier to make decisions for ourselves. 

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 11.52.00 AM copy

We overcomplicate EVERYTHING.

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 11.59.46 AM

Us gals are just clueless when it comes to knowing what we really want.

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.05.42 PM

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.42.31 PM

This guy THINKS he's got it all figured out...

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.06.17 PM

Oh well, guess the world will never know.

Screen Shot 2017 06 16 at 12.43.22 PM

 

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.

Tags: #WhatWomenWantIn4Words , twitter
