Ashley Graham Loves Her Full Bush

Details
IN Feminism

Ashley Graham is all about body positivity. For her, that is not just loving her curves, but loving her bush!

In a recent interview with Glamour, for their July Sex issue, the model got real about all things sex. The spread included a question and answer section with the readers, where a fan who recently stopped getting Brazilian waxes asked, “Am I the only single woman with a bush?” Graham’s response was, “Honey, I have a full bush. Period. It’s about your preference and your partner’s preference.”

Graham isn’t the only lady out here embracing her body hair. As of 2016, 85% of women - between the ages of 16 and 24 - claimed to shave their leg hair, and only 77% claimed to shave their underarm hair. Those numbers are down 7% and 18%, respectively, from 2013.

Your body hair does not dictate you or your femininity, so rock that bush, girl! Also, be sure to check out the rest of Ashley’s interview with Glamour.

Top Photo: Ashley Graham for Addition Elle, via Twitter/Ashley Graham

More from BUST

11 Women I’m Aspiring To Be More Like In 2017

Do You Shave? On The Fur We Live In

12 Plus Size Models To Bring Some Body Positivity To Your Insta Feed

 

Tags: Ashley Graham , model , bush , body hair , body positivity
ashleygrahamadditionelle

