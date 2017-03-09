Kristen Stewart Says, ‘You’re Not Confused If You’re Bisexual’

Kristen Stewart continues to be a positive role model for the LGBTQ+ community as she talks bisexuality with The Guardian. “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual,” she said in the interview. “It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

Stewart has been part of the LGBTQ+ community for quite some time (in fact, Guardian writer Xan Brooks called her “a de-facto poster-girl for the LGBT community), and although she has commented on her sexuality in the past, she has always eschewed a label.

In previous interviews, she’s hinted at bisexuality; in her 2016 Elle cover story, she mentioned dating both men and women. In an interview with Nylon in 2015, she stated that she believed in sexual fluidity. “I think in three or four years, there are going to be a whole lot more people who don’t think it’s necessary to figure out if you’re gay or straight,” she told Nylon. “It’s like, just do your thing.”

She still stands by her support in fluidity, as evidenced by her interview with The Guardian. “The whole issue of sexuality is so grey,” she said. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

“It’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down anymore,” she continued. “That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.”

Stewart’s sexuality has always been clouded in mystery, and that may be, in part, because she’s been so ambiguous about it. In fact, many people, like those at The Daily Dot, believe that Stewart officially came out during her Saturday Night Live monologue in early February when she addressed the president: “The President is not a huge fan of me, but that is so okay. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude!”

Regardless, Stewart (or any other celebrity or public figure) isn’t obligated to publicly announce her sexual orientation; however, speaking out makes her a helpful role model to anyone struggling to identify their own sexuality.

Top photo: Saturday Night Live Instagram

